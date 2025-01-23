Investor Boom: NSE Registers 1 Crore New Investors In 5 Months, Reaches 11 Crore Milestone

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that its unique registered investor count has exceeded 11 crore, with the latest addition of 1 crore investors in just five months, highlighting a surge in direct market participation.

Investor registrations on the NSE have seen remarkable growth, with the number of investors increasing by 3.6 times over the past five years. It took 14 years for the NSE to reach 1 crore investors after its inception in 1994. However, the pace has accelerated in recent years: the next 1 crore investors were added in about seven years, followed by 3.5 years for the next addition, and the fourth crore was reached in just over a year.

The rate of growth has rapidly increased, with each subsequent 1 crore added in about 6 to 7 months. Notably, the most recent crore was added in a record 5 months, signaling a strong surge in investor enthusiasm and market participation through direct investments, according to an NSE statement.

In the past five months, the exchange has consistently registered between 47,000 and 73,000 new investors daily. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the advancement of digital technologies, greater investor awareness, government-led financial inclusion initiatives, and a robust stock market performance. In 2024, the Nifty 50 index posted an 8.8% return, while the Nifty 500 index saw a gain of 15.2%. Indian markets have delivered positive returns for the past nine years.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, noted that this milestone demonstrates the rising confidence of the Indian public in the stock market as a wealth-creation tool. He added that over 1 crore investors have been added since August, reflecting the growing trust in the equity market.

Currently, the total number of client accounts registered with the NSE stands at 21 crore, although some clients hold accounts with multiple trading members. This growth has not been limited to urban centers; almost all regions of India are now covered, with only 30 pin codes in the country not having registered investors, indicating a 99.84% coverage across India.

Geographically, Maharashtra leads with 1.8 crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1.2 crore and Gujarat with 98 lakh, together accounting for 36.6% of the total 11 crore investors.

