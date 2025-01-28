Netanyahu Invited To White House For Meeting With Trump Next Week: Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House next week, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office. The visit, set to take place on February 4, has yet to be confirmed by the Trump administration. If it proceeds, Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to visit the White House during Trump’s second term.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The announcement of the meeting comes as a six-week ceasefire is being observed in Gaza following a deal struck between Israel and Hamas to halt the war. The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza. In response, Israel launched an offensive that has resulted in the deaths of more than 47,200 Palestinians, the majority of whom were civilians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

President Trump has claimed credit for facilitating the ceasefire agreement, stating on Truth Social that the “epic” deal was possible only because he won the November presidential election. The ceasefire has temporarily paused the hostilities, allowing for negotiations and humanitarian efforts to take place.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The upcoming White House meeting also follows Trump’s controversial proposal for Egypt and Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza. Trump described the Gaza Strip as a “demolition site” and suggested that resettling Palestinians in neighboring countries could be a solution. Both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority condemned the proposal, and Jordan and Egypt have also rejected the idea.

The notion of encouraging Gazans to relocate to neighboring countries has long been supported by hardline right-wing members of Netanyahu‘s government. However, the proposal has faced significant opposition from various quarters, including human rights groups and international organizations.

The ceasefire deal, signed in January 2025, has paused the war and initiated a series of negotiations aimed at achieving a more permanent resolution. The deal includes the release of hostages held by Hamas and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The first phase of the ceasefire agreement has already seen the release of several hostages and prisoners, with more exchanges expected in the coming weeks.

The ceasefire has allowed for the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in Gaza, although many areas have been devastated by the conflict. Humanitarian aid has also begun to flow into the region, providing much-needed relief to the affected population.

The meeting between Netanyahu and Trump is expected to address the ongoing ceasefire and the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict. Netanyahu, under pressure at home, is likely to seek continued support from Trump, particularly in terms of military aid and diplomatic backing. The meeting will also provide an opportunity for both leaders to discuss strategies for maintaining the ceasefire and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Trump’s invitation to Netanyahu underscores the close relationship between the two leaders, which has been characterized by strong support for Israel’s policies and actions. During his first term, Trump moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a decision that was seen as a significant gesture of support for Israel.

As the ceasefire holds and negotiations continue, the upcoming meeting between Netanyahu and Trump at the White House will be a critical moment in the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region. The discussions are expected to focus on maintaining the ceasefire, addressing the humanitarian crisis, and exploring potential solutions for the long-term peace and stability of the region.

ALSO READ: How Will Serbia Be Affected By The Populist Prime Minister’s Resignation?