Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Israeli Finance Minister Withdraws Resignation Threat Amid Gaza Ceasefire Discussions

sraeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich withdraws resignation threat over Gaza ceasefire deal, amid political tensions and concerns over hostages' release.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Israeli Finance Minister Withdraws Resignation Threat Amid Gaza Ceasefire Discussions


Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has withdrawn his earlier threat to leave the government if Israel does not resume fighting in Gaza. This decision comes amid a contentious ceasefire deal aimed at securing the release of nearly 100 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Smotrich had strongly opposed the ceasefire agreement, arguing that it jeopardized Israeli security and hindered the country from fulfilling its war objectives. He insisted that Israel should not agree to a complete cessation of the war without achieving its primary goal of the total destruction of Hamas. His party, Religious Zionism, had warned that they would withdraw from the coalition if these objectives were not met.

The ceasefire deal also led to the resignation of Hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and two other ministers from his nationalist-religious party. They left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet in protest of the agreement. Despite the pressure, Smotrich did not resign but issued a stern warning about the potential consequences of the ceasefire.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened, asking Smotrich to stay in the coalition to maintain the stability of the right-wing government. Smotrich agreed to remain, ensuring the coalition’s continuity.

The multi-phase ceasefire deal includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza before negotiations begin for the release of the remaining 65 hostages and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. As part of the agreement, Israel is set to release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Some families of the hostages have expressed concerns that the second stage of the deal may not be implemented, leaving their relatives at risk of being abandoned. They have staged a series of protests against the current agreement, highlighting the ongoing tensions and uncertainties surrounding the ceasefire.

As Israel navigates the complexities of the ceasefire deal and its implications, the political landscape remains fraught with challenges. The decision by Smotrich to withdraw his resignation threat underscores the delicate balance within the coalition government and the broader implications for Israeli security and regional stability.

ALSO READ: Venezuela To Hold Parliamentary Elections On April 27 Despite Opposition Boycott

Filed under

Gaza ceasefire deal Israeli Finance Minister

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mahakumbh Day15 Highlights: Sanatan Board Established In Dharma Sansad, Shah And Ramdev Join Over One Crore Devotees For Holy Dip

Mahakumbh Day15 Highlights: Sanatan Board Established In Dharma Sansad, Shah And Ramdev Join Over One...

U.S. Public Health Officials Ordered To Stop Working With WHO Immediately

U.S. Public Health Officials Ordered To Stop Working With WHO Immediately

Donald Trump Plans To Sign Executive Order To Remove DEI From Military, Says Pete Hegseth

Donald Trump Plans To Sign Executive Order To Remove DEI From Military, Says Pete Hegseth

BOULT Unveils ‘Trail Pro Smartwatch’ With Advanced Wearable Technology

BOULT Unveils ‘Trail Pro Smartwatch’ With Advanced Wearable Technology

Trump, Modi Discuss Plans For Prime Minister’s White House Visit, POTUS Emphasizes ‘Fair’ Trade Relations With India

Trump, Modi Discuss Plans For Prime Minister’s White House Visit, POTUS Emphasizes ‘Fair’ Trade Relations...

Entertainment

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox