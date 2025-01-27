Israeli Finance Minister Withdraws Resignation Threat Amid Gaza Ceasefire Discussions

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has withdrawn his earlier threat to leave the government if Israel does not resume fighting in Gaza. This decision comes amid a contentious ceasefire deal aimed at securing the release of nearly 100 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

Smotrich had strongly opposed the ceasefire agreement, arguing that it jeopardized Israeli security and hindered the country from fulfilling its war objectives. He insisted that Israel should not agree to a complete cessation of the war without achieving its primary goal of the total destruction of Hamas. His party, Religious Zionism, had warned that they would withdraw from the coalition if these objectives were not met.

The ceasefire deal also led to the resignation of Hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and two other ministers from his nationalist-religious party. They left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet in protest of the agreement. Despite the pressure, Smotrich did not resign but issued a stern warning about the potential consequences of the ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened, asking Smotrich to stay in the coalition to maintain the stability of the right-wing government. Smotrich agreed to remain, ensuring the coalition’s continuity.

The multi-phase ceasefire deal includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza before negotiations begin for the release of the remaining 65 hostages and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. As part of the agreement, Israel is set to release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Some families of the hostages have expressed concerns that the second stage of the deal may not be implemented, leaving their relatives at risk of being abandoned. They have staged a series of protests against the current agreement, highlighting the ongoing tensions and uncertainties surrounding the ceasefire.

As Israel navigates the complexities of the ceasefire deal and its implications, the political landscape remains fraught with challenges. The decision by Smotrich to withdraw his resignation threat underscores the delicate balance within the coalition government and the broader implications for Israeli security and regional stability.

