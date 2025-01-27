Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Venezuela To Hold Parliamentary Elections On April 27 Despite Opposition Boycott

Venezuela announces parliamentary elections for April 27 amid opposition boycott, following contested elections and allegations of electoral fraud against President Maduro.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Venezuela To Hold Parliamentary Elections On April 27 Despite Opposition Boycott


Venezuela has announced that it will hold parliamentary and regional elections on April 27. However, the opposition has vowed to boycott the elections following last year’s vote, in which President Nicolás Maduro is widely accused of electoral fraud.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

President Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for a contested third term earlier this month after claiming victory in the July 28 election. The opposition insists that their candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, won the election. The head of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, stated that all parties and candidates must sign a document committing to respect the electoral process and the announced results.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado, currently in hiding, reiterated her call for a boycott of the upcoming elections. In a video posted on social media, she stated, “The elections were on July 28. That day the people chose.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Maduro has been in power since 2013, following the death of his mentor, Hugo Chavez. His first re-election in 2018 was also marred by fraud allegations. Despite international pressure and crippling US sanctions aimed at forcing him to step aside, Maduro has resisted and remained in power.

The National Electoral Council proclaimed Maduro victorious in the July election without providing a detailed breakdown of the vote. The opposition published results from polling stations, which they claimed showed a clear win for González Urrutia, an elderly former diplomat who has since been granted asylum in Spain.

The United States, its partners in the Group of Seven leading economies, and several Latin American countries have backed the opposition’s victory claim. The international community has expressed concerns over the legitimacy of the elections and the democratic process in Venezuela.

The upcoming elections on April 27 are expected to be contentious, with the opposition’s boycott highlighting the deep political divide in the country. The situation remains tense as both sides prepare for the elections, and the international community continues to monitor the developments closely.

ALSO READ: Transgender Inmate Files Lawsuit Against Trump Over Ban On Gender-Affirming Care In Federal Prisons

Filed under

elections Venezuela

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israeli Finance Minister Withdraws Resignation Threat Amid Gaza Ceasefire Discussions

Israeli Finance Minister Withdraws Resignation Threat Amid Gaza Ceasefire Discussions

iOS 18.3 Is Out With Various Tweaks: Here Are The New Features For Your Apple Phone

iOS 18.3 Is Out With Various Tweaks: Here Are The New Features For Your Apple...

U.S. Big Tech Rattled by Rise of DeepSeek? Chinese AI Startup Hit with Large-Scale Cyberattack

U.S. Big Tech Rattled by Rise of DeepSeek? Chinese AI Startup Hit with Large-Scale Cyberattack

Three Injured As Car Drives Into Crowd During NFC Championship Celebration

Three Injured As Car Drives Into Crowd During NFC Championship Celebration

DeepSeek Hit With Large-Scale Cyberattack, Limits Registrations: Who Is Behind The Malicious Attacks

DeepSeek Hit With Large-Scale Cyberattack, Limits Registrations: Who Is Behind The Malicious Attacks

Entertainment

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox