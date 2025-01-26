Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Donald Trump Suggests Relocating Palestinians From Gaza To Jordan And Egypt

Donald Trump has proposed a plan to move over 1 million Palestinians out of Gaza, asking Jordan and Egypt to take them in. He described Gaza as a "demolition site" and emphasized the need for housing to be built for Palestinians in peaceful areas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Donald Trump Suggests Relocating Palestinians From Gaza To Jordan And Egypt

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed relocating over a million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries.


Former U.S. President Donald Trump has put forward a controversial plan to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza, proposing to “clean out” the region by relocating over 1 million Palestinians to neighboring countries. During a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump discussed his talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan, where he suggested that the country take in more Palestinians from the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump described the current situation in Gaza as dire, calling it a “demolition site” with much of the infrastructure destroyed and countless lives lost. He emphasized that he would rather focus on moving Palestinians to other nations where they could live in peace. “It’s a mess, it’s a real mess,” Trump said, adding that he hoped to help resolve the situation by working with Arab nations in the Middle East to build temporary or long-term housing for those displaced.

“I said to him that I’d love you to take on more, because I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now,” Trump shared regarding his conversation with King Abdullah II. The plan would involve shifting a significant portion of Gaza’s population to Jordan and Egypt. Trump also mentioned that he would be speaking to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday to discuss this proposal further.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Trump, the plan would help address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by offering Palestinians the opportunity to settle in locations where they could live peacefully, rather than continuing to suffer in a war-torn region. The housing created for Palestinians, Trump noted, could either be temporary or long-term solutions, depending on the circumstances.

In addition to the Gaza relocation plan, Trump confirmed that he had lifted a hold imposed by the Biden administration on the provision of 2,000-pound bombs for Israel. These bombs were reportedly held up for a period, but now Israel will have access to them, as they had already paid for them and been waiting for their delivery. Trump emphasized that the move was in response to Israel’s needs, saying, “They paid for them and they’ve been waiting for them for a long time.”

Trump’s proposals have sparked both support and criticism, with some viewing them as a possible way to alleviate the suffering in Gaza, while others question the practicality and morality of relocating such a large population. Despite the controversy, Trump’s plan to involve Jordan and Egypt in taking in Palestinians highlights the growing international focus on the Gaza situation and the search for viable solutions to the ongoing conflict.

ALSO READ: USAID Halts Funding To Yunus Government In Bangladesh Following Trump’s Executive Order On Foreign Aid

Filed under

Donald Trump Gaza gaza Jordan take in Palestinians Middle East peace solutions

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Watch | Anand Mahindra Shares Stunning Video Of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Calls It India’s Entertainment Milestone

Watch | Anand Mahindra Shares Stunning Video Of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Calls It India’s Entertainment...

Who Is Chris Martin’s First Wife? Before Dating Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Was Married To Gwyneth Paltrow For 13 Years

Who Is Chris Martin’s First Wife? Before Dating Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Was Married To...

Mohammed Siraj Responds To Dating Rumors After Picture With Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Goes Viral

Mohammed Siraj Responds To Dating Rumors After Picture With Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Goes Viral

Arvind Kejriwal Distributing Money For Votes, Claims BJP Candidate Parvesh Verma

Arvind Kejriwal Distributing Money For Votes, Claims BJP Candidate Parvesh Verma

Entertainment

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Watch | Anand Mahindra Shares Stunning Video Of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Calls It India’s Entertainment Milestone

Watch | Anand Mahindra Shares Stunning Video Of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Calls It India’s Entertainment

Who Is Chris Martin’s First Wife? Before Dating Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Was Married To Gwyneth Paltrow For 13 Years

Who Is Chris Martin’s First Wife? Before Dating Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Was Married To

Mohammed Siraj Responds To Dating Rumors After Picture With Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Goes Viral

Mohammed Siraj Responds To Dating Rumors After Picture With Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Step Out With Tight Security After Actor’s Attack: Watch

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Step Out With Tight Security After Actor’s Attack: Watch

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox