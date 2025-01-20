A New ‘America First’ Congress Sets The Stage For India’s Engagement

As President-elect Donald Trump settles into the White House, Indian diplomats in Washington are faced with the complex challenge of aligning their diplomatic strategies with a newly composed US Congress.

As President-elect Donald Trump settles into the White House, Indian diplomats in Washington are faced with the complex challenge of aligning their diplomatic strategies with a newly composed US Congress. The shift in the political landscape on Capitol Hill is just as consequential as the changes within the White House, with new leaders, key committee appointments, and fresh priorities that will impact bilateral ties between India and the United States. Here’s a breakdown of what India can expect from a “new” America First Congress.

A Republican-Led House: New Leadership, New Priorities

In the US House of Representatives, the Republican Party has maintained its grip on power, with Mike Johnson of Louisiana continuing as Speaker. While the real action in shaping foreign policy will happen within the committees, there has been a notable shift in leadership. Brian Mast, a Republican congressman from Florida and a staunch Trump ally, has taken over as the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC). Mast’s approach is clear and direct: prioritize American interests and hold every foreign policy decision to the standard of serving those interests.

At a recent think tank event, Mast said, “Every single time I have a foreign delegation or a diplomat or an ambassador in my office, I have three questions on a board.” These questions focus on determining how other countries contribute to US interests, a reflection of the pragmatic, America-centric approach that is likely to guide his committee’s work.

The Changing Indo-Pacific Landscape: New Subcommittee Structures

Another important shift within the House Foreign Affairs Committee is the restructuring of the Indo-Pacific subcommittee. What was once a single committee for the entire region is now split into two: the East Asia/Pacific subcommittee and the South and Central Asia subcommittee (SCA). This new division reflects the desire to be more consistent with the US State Department’s regional breakdown and gives India a more focused platform in the SCA subcommittee.

Bill Huizenga, a Republican from Michigan, will lead the SCA subcommittee, with Sydney Kamlager-Dove, a Democratic representative from California, serving as the ranking member. This new structure allows for greater attention to India’s specific concerns, while also managing relations with other countries in the region.

In addition to the foreign affairs committees, India will need to engage with key defense committees in both the House and Senate. The House Armed Services Committee, chaired by Mike Rogers, a Republican from Alabama, and its ranking member Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington, will be instrumental in shaping US defense policy. India’s growing defense and security partnership with the US will likely be a focal point here.

On the Senate side, the Armed Services Committee, led by Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, will require India’s attention as the two nations strengthen military cooperation.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee: A Shifting Dynamic

A significant change in the Senate is the leadership of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), where Jim Risch, a Republican senator from Idaho, takes over as chair. Risch is generally supportive of India-US strategic relations but has expressed concerns about India’s ongoing ties with Russia and certain human rights issues. India will need to address these concerns while also highlighting the mutual benefits of a strong partnership with the US.

The SFRC’s ranking member, Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, has voiced concerns about India’s democratic processes and human rights, especially following the alleged assassination plot in New York. As such, Indian diplomats will need to manage a delicate balance in maintaining strong ties with both Risch and Shaheen, as well as other key senators.

For India, sustaining bipartisan support in the US Congress will remain a priority. On the Senate side, John Thune, the new majority leader, and Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, will be important allies in advancing India’s interests. Additionally, India will need to maintain close ties with key figures on the Senate Armed Services Committee, such as Jack Reed, the ranking member.

An America First Congress: What Lies Ahead for India?

As the US Congress takes a more America-centric approach to foreign policy under the leadership of Speaker Mike Johnson and committee chairs like Brian Mast, Indian diplomats in Washington have their work cut out for them. The challenge is to align India’s diplomatic objectives with the evolving priorities of a new Congress that places American interests at the forefront.

However, this also presents an opportunity for India to build stronger, more strategic relationships with members of Congress who are deeply committed to ensuring that US foreign policy decisions prioritize national interests. Whether through defense cooperation, counterterrorism, trade agreements, or regional stability, India’s engagement with Congress will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the US-India relationship.

Diplomacy in Action

For Indian diplomats in Washington, 2025 will be a year of both opportunity and challenge. As the US Congress continues to evolve under a Republican-led leadership, the key to success will be balancing India’s priorities with the shifting dynamics on Capitol Hill. While the focus may be on the White House, it is clear that the new Congress will have a significant impact on the direction of US-India relations.

Indian diplomats will need to renew old relationships, build new ones, and navigate the complex political landscape to ensure that India’s interests remain front and center in a changing Washington. Only time will tell how the “America First” Congress aligns with an “India First” diplomatic mandate.

