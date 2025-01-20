Clearing Gaza’s Rubble: 21 Years And $1.2 Billion Needed After 15-Month Hamas-Israel Conflict Ends

The United Nations has projected that rebuilding Gaza after the devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas will require billions of dollars and could take decades. The war, which began on October 7, 2023, has left the Gaza Strip in ruins, with widespread destruction affecting homes, infrastructure, and vital services.

The Destruction: A Breakdown of the Damage

The ongoing conflict has left Gaza’s development set back by decades. A UN damage assessment reveals that over 69% of Gaza’s structures, including 245,123 housing units, have been damaged or destroyed. The destruction of vital services, including electricity, health, and education systems, has exacerbated the dire situation.

According to UN satellite data from December 2023, two-thirds of Gaza’s pre-war structures have been severely damaged, and over 1.8 million people are in need of emergency shelter. The humanitarian crisis is worsening as roads, water sources, and agricultural land, which were already critical to Gaza’s survival, have been severely damaged or destroyed.

The Human Cost of the Conflict

In addition to the physical damage, the human toll has been staggering. Over 46,000 people have lost their lives in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes, while Hamas’s attack on Israel killed 1,200 people. The war has left more than 10,000 Palestinians missing, with many believed to be buried beneath the rubble. Personal stories of loss, like that of Duaa al-Khalidi, a mother who lost her husband and relatives during the conflict, paint a grim picture of the war’s impact.

The violence has also decimated Gaza’s agricultural sector, with reports indicating that half of Gaza’s agricultural land has been destroyed, leading to an increase in hunger and food insecurity. Moreover, the UN estimates that the rebuilding of Gaza will take at least 21 years, with efforts to clear the debris alone costing up to $1.2 billion.

Rebuilding Gaza’s shattered homes and infrastructure is an overwhelming task. The UN has suggested that it may take until at least 2040, if not longer, to restore the region to its pre-conflict state. Major cities like Gaza City and Jabalia, which were among the hardest hit, face massive challenges in terms of rebuilding homes, schools, hospitals, and places of worship.

The damage to Gaza’s agricultural land is a particular concern, as it affects the region’s ability to feed its population. According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, around 95% of the livestock in Gaza has been killed, further exacerbating food shortages.

Rebuilding a War-Torn Gaza

The road to recovery is long, and many questions remain about how Gaza’s future will unfold. The UN and various humanitarian agencies will play a crucial role in helping to provide immediate relief and begin reconstruction efforts. However, with political challenges and the scale of the damage, the international community must commit to long-term support for Gaza’s rebuilding efforts.

The devastating toll of the conflict has left scars that will take decades to heal. However, despite the overwhelming challenges, rebuilding Gaza offers an opportunity for the international community to support the region’s recovery and pave the way for a more peaceful future.

