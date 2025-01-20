Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Elon Musk Apologizes At Trump Victory Rally As Son X Steals The Show With Adorable Gestures: Watch

Elon Musk captured the attention of the crowd during a pre-inauguration rally for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 19, 2025.

Elon Musk captured the attention of the crowd during a pre-inauguration rally for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 19, 2025. The Tesla CEO and owner of X brought his four-year-old son, X, onstage, drawing warm applause and attention from attendees. Musk’s son, who has made several public appearances since Trump’s landslide victory, joined his father at the event, enthusiastically supporting the rally and drawing smiles from onlookers.

Musk shared a heartfelt moment with the crowd, describing his son as an “enthusiastic supporter” of the event and the movement. As Musk took the stage, X was seen bouncing with excitement, clearly enjoying the moment. “Sorry, little X just followed me on the stage here. He’s a very enthusiastic supporter, as you can see,” Musk said, as the crowd cheered them both on.

Trump’s Warm Reception for Musk and His Son

President-elect Trump praised Musk for his contributions, even bringing him on stage during the rally. Trump humorously acknowledged Musk’s SpaceX accomplishments, saying, “Did you see his rocket yesterday? It was captured. Ah, and X is with him, X. Come on, Elon. Say a couple of words.”

The event, held in Washington D.C., marked a prelude to Trump’s official inauguration inside the U.S. Capitol, a decision made due to the extreme cold weather. As SpaceX CEO Musk took the stage, he and his son stood proudly before the crowd.

Musk’s brief but powerful speech centered on his vision for the future. He pledged that under Trump’s leadership, America would “do great things” and spoke about the importance of transforming the federal bureaucracy. “What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes, cement those changes, and set the foundation for America to be strong for a century, for centuries, forever,” Musk declared.

Musk’s Role in Trump’s Administration: DOGE Agency to Lead Change

Musk’s influence in the upcoming Trump administration is expected to be significant. He announced the creation of a new agency, DOGE, which he will co-head with Vivek Ramaswamy. Musk emphasized the importance of making lasting changes and ensuring that America remains strong for generations to come. He ended his speech by reaffirming the goal of the agency: “Make America strong for centuries and, of course, to Make America Great Again.”

Musk’s appearance with his son X was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the crowd, marking a memorable moment at the rally. With his son by his side, Musk signaled a new chapter of leadership that aims to reshape the future of American governance.

