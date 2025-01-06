Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Advanced Technology Forms The Foundation Of Future India-US Relations: NSA Sullivan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday during Sullivan’s farewell visit to India.

Advanced Technology Forms The Foundation Of Future India-US Relations: NSA Sullivan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday during Sullivan’s farewell visit to India. This meeting, which comes days before Donald Trump assumes office as US President on January 20, highlighted the growing ties between India and the United States, particularly in critical and emerging technologies.

Jake Sullivan’s visit to India marks the culmination of his tenure as the US National Security Advisor. Earlier in the day, Sullivan met India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, at the Sardar Patel Bhawan.

In an event held at IIT-Delhi, Sullivan expressed his admiration for Doval’s vision, attributing the success of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) to their shared commitment.

Sullivan’s Remarks on iCET

Launched by Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden, the iCET seeks to foster deeper collaboration between India and the United States in critical technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, and defence innovation.

“I and Ajit have built a deeply personal relationship over the last couple of years. iCET owes in many ways to one man – Ajit Doval. His vision has taken our partnership to new heights,” Sullivan said. He emphasized the transformative potential of advanced technologies in strengthening bilateral ties and making the world a better place.

Sullivan also announced progress in removing longstanding regulatory barriers that have hindered civil nuclear cooperation between India and the United States. These steps aim to enable closer collaboration between India’s leading nuclear entities and US companies.

Earlier in the day, Sullivan met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss bilateral, regional, and global cooperation.

“Delighted to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years. Appreciated his personal contribution to forging a closer and stronger 🇮🇳🇺🇸 partnership,” Jaishankar posted on X.

iCET and the Future of US-India Relations

Sullivan’s visit also coincided with discussions on the third round of the iCET talks, reflecting the importance both nations place on technology-driven collaboration. Sullivan had previously visited India for the second iCET meeting in June 2024.

The iCET initiative underscores the strategic intent of both nations to deepen ties across critical domains, fostering innovation and enhancing their competitive edge globally.

Jake Sullivan’s farewell visit to India signifies the strong and evolving partnership between India and the United States. With initiatives like iCET gaining momentum, the groundwork laid during Sullivan’s tenure promises to propel bilateral relations to greater heights in the years ahead.

Read More : Indians To Be Able To Renew H-1B Visas Without Leaving The US Soon

Filed under

India-US ties

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Did Gaurav Taneja, Who Made ₹1 Crore In Sales In 1 Hour, Appear On Shark Tank?

Why Did Gaurav Taneja, Who Made ₹1 Crore In Sales In 1 Hour, Appear On...

Governor RN Ravi’s Walkout At Tamil Nadu Assembly Sparks Controversy And Criticism From DMK

Governor RN Ravi’s Walkout At Tamil Nadu Assembly Sparks Controversy And Criticism From DMK

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

After The Return Of 26 Myanmar Nationals, Manipur Tightens Border Security

After The Return Of 26 Myanmar Nationals, Manipur Tightens Border Security

‘You Have Finger Guns, We Have Real Guns’: Elon Musk Fires Back At UK Police Chief

‘You Have Finger Guns, We Have Real Guns’: Elon Musk Fires Back At UK Police...

Entertainment

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox