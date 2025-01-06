Advanced Technology Forms The Foundation Of Future India-US Relations: NSA Sullivan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday during Sullivan’s farewell visit to India. This meeting, which comes days before Donald Trump assumes office as US President on January 20, highlighted the growing ties between India and the United States, particularly in critical and emerging technologies.

Jake Sullivan’s visit to India marks the culmination of his tenure as the US National Security Advisor. Earlier in the day, Sullivan met India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, at the Sardar Patel Bhawan.

In an event held at IIT-Delhi, Sullivan expressed his admiration for Doval’s vision, attributing the success of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) to their shared commitment.

Sullivan’s Remarks on iCET

Launched by Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden, the iCET seeks to foster deeper collaboration between India and the United States in critical technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, and defence innovation.

“I and Ajit have built a deeply personal relationship over the last couple of years. iCET owes in many ways to one man – Ajit Doval. His vision has taken our partnership to new heights,” Sullivan said. He emphasized the transformative potential of advanced technologies in strengthening bilateral ties and making the world a better place.

Sullivan also announced progress in removing longstanding regulatory barriers that have hindered civil nuclear cooperation between India and the United States. These steps aim to enable closer collaboration between India’s leading nuclear entities and US companies.

Earlier in the day, Sullivan met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss bilateral, regional, and global cooperation.

“Delighted to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years. Appreciated his personal contribution to forging a closer and stronger 🇮🇳🇺🇸 partnership,” Jaishankar posted on X.

iCET and the Future of US-India Relations

Sullivan’s visit also coincided with discussions on the third round of the iCET talks, reflecting the importance both nations place on technology-driven collaboration. Sullivan had previously visited India for the second iCET meeting in June 2024.

The iCET initiative underscores the strategic intent of both nations to deepen ties across critical domains, fostering innovation and enhancing their competitive edge globally.

Jake Sullivan’s farewell visit to India signifies the strong and evolving partnership between India and the United States. With initiatives like iCET gaining momentum, the groundwork laid during Sullivan’s tenure promises to propel bilateral relations to greater heights in the years ahead.

