After Khamenei Who? Iran Grapples With Succession Question

As the health crisis of Ayatollah Khamenei leaves him in coma, speculation intensifies over his son Mojtaba's potential succession, amid mounting domestic unrest and escalating tensions with Israel.

The recent health crisis and the health update on the Supreme Leader in Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ignited a fresh issue related to who would succeed the Supreme Leader who has been grappling serious health crisis and is currently under coma.

The question of succession

While doctors remained tight-lipped about his health and with very little information about his current state, Iran which is in the midst of an international crisis with Israel will have a serious issue at hand over the question of succession.

While some suggest that the son of Ayatollah Khamenei is likely to succeed him, information is not clear from official quarters in Iran. It is alleged by local newspapers based in Iran, that before his health crisis, Ayatollah had instructed 60 leaders of the Assembly to follow a protocol to name a successor, and hence a unconfirmed meeting was held in which they agreed on his son Mojtaba.

Mojtaba Ali Khamenei to succeed?

A student of theology he is a trained cleric under the watchful eyes of his father and he continues to teach theology at the local seminary. What remains to be seen is what round of problems would his succession bring as Iran has to grapples serious domestic and international issues including the recent demands from the youth for greater liberalization.

Growing tensions between Israel and Iran

On the face of it is growing tensions with Israel including bombings which threaten international peace in the region. Iran is central to the peace and security in the Middle East and a unstable Iran is an issue of concern for the west. Whether his son is able to ride over an international crisis and a tense domestic situation with some of its senior leaders wiped out in a series of accidents and helicopter crashes, Iran’s leadership crisis is real.

Read More: Ayatollah Khamenei In Coma? Son Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader