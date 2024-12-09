All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

The sudden fall of Bashar al-Assad has left Syria's Alawite community in a state of shock and fear, questioning the collapse of a regime they fiercely supported to maintain their political power. For decades, they stood by Assad’s brutal crackdown on the Sunni-led uprising, but with his downfall, they now face an uncertain future, grappling with the loss of influence in a majority Sunni country.

Sense of resignation

Loyalists express a sense of resignation about the collapse of Assad’s 24-year rule. For decades, the Alawites, an offshoot of Shi’ite Islam, have held significant power in Syria, and with Assad’s fall, they face the end of their political dominance in a majority Sunni nation. Alawites make up approximately 10 percent of Syria’s 23 million population, while Sunni Muslims comprise about 70 percent. The country also hosts sizable communities of Christians, Kurds, Druze, and other minority groups.

During Syria’s civil war, Alawites were staunch supporters of Assad’s brutal campaign against the Sunni-led uprising. Many of the most severe enforcers of this crackdown were members of the Shabbiha, a sectarian militia drawn from the Alawite community. Early in the conflict, many Alawites felt they had no option but to back Assad. They feared the sectarian nature of the rebellion would lead to violence against them for their religious affiliation with the president.

Poweful influence of Alawite community

The conflict further divided Syria along sectarian lines. Sunnis accused the Alawites of being heretics, while the Alawite elite, who had gained power since Hafez al-Assad’s coup in 1970, had deepened their influence through alliances with Sunni merchant classes. The Alawites, largely involved in the security apparatus and the military, became central to Assad’s regime, which relied heavily on their support. The Shabbiha militia, notorious for its brutality, was largely composed of Alawites.

The Alawites practice a religion distinct from mainstream Islam. They broke away from Shi’ism more than a thousand years ago, retaining some links to it but diverging significantly in belief. The Alawite faith, which venerates Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, has elements of Christian, Gnostic, Neoplatonic, and Zoroastrian thought. This eclectic belief system is at odds with orthodox Islam, especially the Islamic tenet that there is only one God.

Religious beliefs of Alawite community

Alawites interpret the five Pillars of Islam symbolically rather than as literal duties, and they celebrate a mixture of Islamic, Christian, and Alawite holidays. Their practices are secretive, with only a few initiated into their core beliefs, which include reincarnation and the belief in a divine Trinity. These beliefs, along with their secretive nature, have often placed them at odds with mainstream Muslim groups, including the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood, which has labeled Alawites as infidels.

Historically oppressed during the Ottoman period, the Alawites adopted a strategy of secrecy and self-preservation. They practiced taqiyya, a form of dissimulation to avoid persecution. This practice, which allowed them to hide their religious identity, proved advantageous, especially during times of sectarian violence. The French colonial administration attempted to categorize Alawism as a separate religion, but Alawi leaders resisted, preferring to identify with Islam.

Community benefited from Assad’s patronage system

Under Assad’s rule, the Alawites became synonymous with power, benefiting from the regime’s patronage system. However, not all Alawites supported Assad. Many lived in poverty, particularly in Syria’s central mountain regions. Despite their influence in the military and security sectors, a large portion of the Alawite community did not profit from Assad’s rule, with many enduring difficult economic conditions. The fall of Assad now places the Alawites at a precarious crossroads, caught between the collapse of their once-dominant political position and the fear of retribution from a post-Assad majority Sunni Syria.

The Alawite community’s future is uncertain as Syria’s political landscape shifts. For many, the end of Assad’s rule signals a loss of their privileged position. As the conflict and its sectarian dimensions continue to shape the future of Syria, the Alawites, once at the helm of power, now face a challenging and unpredictable future.

