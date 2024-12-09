Home
UK Considering To Review HTS Terror Ban

The UK government is reviewing the designation of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, HTS, as a terrorist group following the recent overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Cabinet Minister Pat McFadden confirmed that a decision on whether to maintain HTS's terror status will be made in the coming days.

UK Cabinet Minister Pat McFadden has stated that the government is reviewing the designation of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a terrorist group. Speaking to BBC  on Monday, McFadden explained that the government will assess whether the terror designation for HTS should remain, following recent developments in Syria. He confirmed that a decision would be made in the “days to come,” noting that it would be “relatively swift.”

Proscribed as  terrorist entity by UK, US and others

HTS, an Islamist militant group, played a key role in the recent overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The group’s involvement in the events of the weekend has sparked significant debate over its designation as a terror organisation. HTS has been proscribed as a terrorist entity not only by the UK but also by the US, the United Nations, and other countries due to its historical ties with al-Qaeda, the terrorist network formerly led by Osama bin Laden.

When asked about the future of HTS’s terror designation, McFadden acknowledged the need for careful consideration. “Yes, obviously that’s got to be considered. They’ve been proscribed for quite a long time now,” McFadden said. He pointed out that HTS’s leader, Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani, who recently began using his real name, Ahmed al-Sharaa, distanced the group from al-Qaeda in 2016 and has expressed support for minority rights and tolerance for different religious groups. “The leader of that group has distanced himself away from some of the things that have been said in the past,” McFadden said, adding, “He is saying some of the right things about the protection of minorities, about protecting people’s rights.”

Engaing with HTS

The potential shift in policy regarding HTS has led to calls from several political figures for a re-evaluation of the UK’s stance. Former MI6 chief Sir John Sawers argued that it would be “rather ridiculous” if the UK could not engage with HTS due to its current terror designation.

Meanwhile, Shadow Foreign Secretary Dame Priti Patel urged the government to “put the Syrian people first.” She called on the government to review the “security and defence implications as well as the terrorist risks” posed by the rebel groups now in control of Syria.

McFadden also addressed the question of Bashar al-Assad’s whereabouts and the future of his regime. He confirmed that no request had been made for Asma al-Assad, the wife of the ousted Syrian leader, to enter the UK. “They’re in Russia. They’ve sought asylum there, refuge there, as far as I know. So, it’s not an issue that’s come up,” McFadden clarified.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the end of Assad’s rule, which he described as a victory for the Syrian people after years of suffering under his government. However, Starmer emphasized that it was “early days” in determining how the UK would engage with those responsible for Assad’s overthrow. “The Syrian people have suffered under Assad’s barbaric regime for too long and we welcome his departure,” Starmer said.

Also Read: Who is Abu Mohammed Al-Golani? From Al-Qaida Affiliate To Leader Of Syrian Rebellion

