All Eyes On Bangladesh: Why Are The Students Protesting Now?

Neighbour Bangladesh is currently a victim of mass violence, clashes, as the rentless protest is ongoing against the government. The protest is against the government against a quota system for government jobs. Till now 39 people have been killed in the violence

The ones organizing protests say that they are imposing a complete shutdown across Bangladesh on Thursday that will exclude the essential services. This step was taken after several major universities in Bangladesh agreed to close untill the violence eases.

What’s Happening In Bangladesh?

[THREAD]: WHAT IS HAPPENING IN BANGLADESH RIGHT NOW ? 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/jZhxoO2Zbq — 🇧🇩 (@bengalielonmusk) July 17, 2024

Protests in Bangladesh that started late last month, drawing tens of thousands to the streets, saw a sharp increase in tension on Monday. Student activists from Dhaka University, the largest in the country, clashed with police and counter-protesters supported by the ruling Awami League. Over 100 people were injured in these confrontations.

The violence spread the next day, resulting in six deaths as unrest continued at campuses across Bangladesh. More clashes were reported on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to paramilitary forces being sent to patrol major cities. On Thursday, media reports indicated that at least 19 additional people were killed.

The protesters have vowed to keep demonstrating but are open to negotiating with the government. On Thursday, further violence erupted in Dhaka and other parts of the country, with police using tear gas on protesters, according to local officials and media reports.

Why Are Students Protesting In Bangladesh?

⚡️Scenes from the protests in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/OXBLj7HleA — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) July 18, 2024

The protests are centered around a quota system that reserves up to 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war against Pakistan.

Protesters demand to end this system, which they argue is unfair and benefits supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, which led the independence movement. They are calling for a merit-based system instead.

While job opportunities in the private sector have increased, many people still prefer government jobs for their stability and benefits. However, the number of available positions is limited—about 400,000 graduates compete each year for roughly 3,000 civil service jobs.

The quota system also includes job reservations for women, disabled individuals, and ethnic minorities, but the main focus of the protests is the quota for veterans’ families.

What Is Bangladesh Government Saying?

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has defended the quota system, arguing that veterans should be honored for their contributions to the war, regardless of their political ties.

Prime Minister #SheikhHasina assures the students who are demanding #QoutaReform that they will not be disappointed by the #Supremecourt‘s decision. During her address to the nation, she declared to conduct judicial inquiries and bring perpetrators to justice.… pic.twitter.com/eTMCpk4i1u — Stay With Sheikh Hasina (@StayWithHasina) July 17, 2024

Her government has also accused the main opposition parties, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami, of causing unrest. The BNP has supported the students’ call for a shutdown on Thursday.

On Wednesday, authorities raided the BNP’s headquarters and arrested several activists from the party’s student wing. These clashes follow months after Hasina secured re-election in a vote that opposition parties boycotted and during which opposition members were jailed.

.@albd1971 President and Prime Minister #SheikhHasina has called for patience until a final verdict on government job quotas is delivered as deadly violence in protest against the system convulses the country. In a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening, she… pic.twitter.com/TZAhwH9xqD — Stay With Sheikh Hasina (@StayWithHasina) July 17, 2024

This Isn’t The 1st Protest

In 2018, Hasina’s government ended the quotas following large student protests.

However, last month the High Court overturned that decision and restored the quotas after veterans’ relatives filed petitions, leading to new protests. The Supreme Court has put a hold on this decision and will make a ruling on August 7. Despite this, the protests continue.

“I urge everyone to be patient until the verdict is given,” Hasina said in a televised speech on Wednesday evening. “I believe our students will receive justice from the Supreme Court and will not be let down.”

Protest Questions Bangladesh’s Government

The uproar has also revealed issues in Bangladesh’s governance and economy, worsened by the pandemic and global conflicts like the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. It reflects the shortage of quality jobs for young graduates.

Anu Muhammad, a former economics professor, wrote in the Daily Star that the large protests stem from students struggling to find suitable jobs after graduation. He also pointed to widespread corruption and problems in government job recruitment as major sources of frustration.

“Although the economy shows growth, jobs are not being created,” he added.

Protest coordinator Hasnat Abdullah stated that students want to return to their studies but will do so only if their demands are met.

On Thursday afternoon, Law Minister Anisul Huq said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had asked him to meet with the protesters for talks. He was ready to negotiate that day if the protesters were willing.

