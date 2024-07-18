5 Killed In Students Protest Against Bangladesh Government Over Jobs Quota

At least five people were killed and dozens injured in Bangladesh on Tuesday amid student protests against the government jobs quota. It was a clash between the government and the students demanding the removal of quota reserving 30% of government jobs for family members of the veterans from the Bangladesh’s independence war.

Clashes began on Monday at Dhaka University, injuring over 100 students, police said. The violence spread to Jahangirnagar University in Savar and other parts of the country by Tuesday.

Prothom Alo, a Bengali-language daily, reported one death in Dhaka and three, including the pedestrian, in Chattogram. Another protester, 22 years old, died in Rangpur. The details of these deaths are still being confirmed.

Despite the growth in private sector jobs, many people prefer government jobs for their stability and benefits. Around 3,000 government jobs open up each year for nearly 400,000 graduates.

Prime Minister Hasina defended the quota system, saying that veterans, known as “freedom fighters,” deserve the highest respect for their sacrifices in 1971.

At Jahangirnagar University on Tuesday, violence erupted when protesters gathered at the vice-chancellor’s residence. Demonstrators accused the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League, of attacking them. Media reports indicated that police and ruling party-backed students attacked the protesters.

Abdullahil Kafi, a senior police official, told the Daily Star that protesters attacked police, who responded with tear gas and blank rounds. Up to 15 police officers were injured.

More than 50 people were treated at Enam Medical College Hospital near Jahangirnagar University, with at least 30 suffering from pellet wounds, said medical officer Ali Bin Solaiman.

Protesters also blocked highways and railways in Dhaka and other areas.

A Dhaka University student protester, Swapon, said they want a “rational” reform of the quota system, expressing concern about the impact on his future and family if he can’t find a job after studying for six years.

Protesters insist they are apolitical, but ruling parties claim the opposition is using the demonstrations for political gain.

A pro-government student activist at Dhaka University accused protesters and opposition supporters of vandalizing student dormitories.

