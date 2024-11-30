Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Another ISKCON Priest Arrested In Bangladesh: Shyam Das Prabhu Detained Without Warrant

Shyam Das Prabhu was reportedly detained without an official warrant while attempting to visit his fellow devotee, Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is currently imprisoned on sedition charges. (Read more below)

Another ISKCON Priest Arrested In Bangladesh: Shyam Das Prabhu Detained Without Warrant

In a worrying development, another member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Shyam Das Prabhu, was arrested on Saturday in Chattogram, Bangladesh. The arrest of the 40-year-old priest came shortly after the detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das, another ISKCON member, earlier this week.

Shyam Das Prabhu was reportedly detained without an official warrant while attempting to visit his fellow devotee, Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is currently imprisoned on sedition charges. According to Radharamn Das, the vice president and spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, the arrest took place while Shyam Das was on a visit to the jail to offer support to Krishna Das.

This latest arrest adds to the increasing concerns surrounding the safety and well-being of Hindu religious leaders in Bangladesh, particularly those associated with ISKCON. The situation is alarming, with multiple arrests having been made in recent days without clear justification, leading to widespread unrest and fears of escalating persecution.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of ISKCON Bangladesh, was arrested earlier this week under sedition charges after he was accused of hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh’s national flag in Chattogram on October 25. While ISKCON Bangladesh has strongly rejected any link to the alleged crime and the controversial killing of a local lawyer in the region, protests continue to rage across the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has been vocal in expressing its concern over these arrests and the increasing tension faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India’s long-standing position regarding the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to take immediate and meaningful steps to safeguard their rights.

“India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. We call upon Bangladesh to take steps for the protection of minorities,” Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing. The MEA also called for a fair judicial process in the cases involving Chinmoy Krishna Das and other minority leaders, ensuring that justice is served without any bias or unfair treatment.

ISKCON, recognized globally for its charitable work and devotion, has consistently condemned these arrests, calling them part of a broader pattern of hostility against Hindu religious leaders and communities in the region. In light of the escalating violence and tension, it remains to be seen whether the Bangladesh government will take swift action to address the growing concerns.

As protests continue and pressure mounts on the Bangladeshi authorities, the ISKCON community and other organizations are anxiously awaiting a fair resolution to these arrests. Meanwhile, the fate of Shyam Das Prabhu and Chinmoy Krishna Das remains uncertain, with the Indian government closely monitoring the situation.

ALSO READ: Indian Student Shot Dead In Chicago, Went To US To Pursue MBA

Filed under

Bangladesh Arrests Chinmoy Krishna Das Hindu Leaders Bangladesh ISKCON ISKCON Priest Arrested Minority Persecution Bangladesh Sedition Charges Bangladesh Shyam Das Prabhu

Advertisement

Also Read

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

Video: Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Delhi: Man Throws Liquid On AAP Convener, Arrested

Video: Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Delhi: Man Throws Liquid On AAP Convener, Arrested

Cyclone Fengal: Where Is It Now and What More To Expect As It Approaches? Check The Latest Updates!

Cyclone Fengal: Where Is It Now and What More To Expect As It Approaches? Check...

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

Bengaluru Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Rain, Cooler Temperatures Due To Cyclone Fengal – What To Expect

Bengaluru Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Rain, Cooler Temperatures Due To Cyclone Fengal – What...

Entertainment

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After Legal Defeat

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours In São Paulo

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox