Security at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee was heightened after an armed man wearing a ski mask was apprehended near the venue, just days after a failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Reports indicate that the suspect was found carrying a concealed AK-47 pistol inside a tactical backpack, along with a full magazine of ammunition.

According to Fox News, the United States Capitol Police, initially observing the suspect’s suspicious behavior, alerted the Milwaukee Police Department. The incident raised alarms among attendees and officials gathered at the Fiserv Forum for the Republican convention this week.

“United States Capitol Police initially observed the suspect looking suspicious, wearing a ski mask and a large tactical backpack in the street,”stated a Milwaukee Police Department spokesperson, as reported by CNN.

In a separate and unrelated incident near the convention site, law enforcement officers fatally shot a man wielding two knives. Identified as 43-year-old Samuel Sharpe by relatives, he reportedly posed a threat to individuals in the vicinity, prompting police intervention. The officers responded after Sharpe charged at an unarmed person, resulting in the use of lethal force. Two knives were recovered from the scene following the incident.

These incidents follow a 20-year-old tried to assassinate Donald Trump at an event in Pennsylvania. Trump sustained only minor injuries, including a small cut on his ear as he narrowly escaped harm in the attack.

As these concerns gathered over tone, Donald Trump on Monday officially ensconced the Republication presidential nomination and picked Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate. Though dogged by legal issues and an impeachment trial, Trump is said to be excited about the possibility of returning in person to White House. At the same time, his job approval ratings decline and plaguing concerns about President Joe Biden’s well-being and leadership reside with Democratic party.