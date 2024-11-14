Bangladesh On Path To Become Islamic Country? Top Official Wants ‘Secular’ Removed From Constitution

Attorney General of Bangladesh, Md Asaduzzaman, has argued that the term "secular" should be removed from the country's Constitution, citing that 90% of the population is Muslim.

Legality of the 15th Amendment

These remarks were made during a court hearing regarding the legality of the 15th Amendment. Asaduzzaman emphasized that there was once a strong sense of trust and faith in Allah in the country and expressed a desire for the constitutional provisions to return to that approach. He pointed to Article 2A, which guarantees equal rights and religious freedom, and Article 9, which emphasizes “Bengali nationalism,” suggesting that these articles are contradictory.

The Attorney General further stated that constitutional amendments should reflect democratic values and avoid fostering authoritarianism. He also criticized Articles 7A and 7B, which prevent amendments that could “subvert democracy,” arguing that these provisions actually undermine democracy by restricting reforms and consolidating political power. Asaduzzaman argued that these provisions serve to extend authoritarian rule for ulterior purposes and are contrary to the rule of law.

Bangladesh run by Jamaat-e-Islami?

Subsequent reports quoting Indian government sources suggested that Asaduzzaman’s views align with those of the Muhammad Yunus-led government. The sources claimed that the Jamaat-e-Islami party is pushing its agenda within the country.

In August 2024, Bangladesh was thrown into political upheaval after massive student protests led to the resignation and exile of Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India. The protests were sparked by long-standing dissatisfaction with a reservation system that allocated 56% of government positions to various groups, including 30% for descendants of the 1971 War of Independence’s freedom fighters.

Following Hasina’s departure, Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 2006 for his work on microfinance, was appointed as head of the interim government after President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament.

Bangladesh in turmoil

A special tribunal in Bangladesh on Tuesday requested that Interpol issue a notice for the arrest of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with the deaths of hundreds of protesters during a mass uprising against her government.

Hasina, along with her close associates and former ministers, fled to India on August 5, 2024, effectively ending her 15-year rule. On August 8, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed the role of interim leader of Bangladesh, and subsequently restructured the tribunal that had previously handled charges related to crimes against humanity during the country’s 1971 war of independence against Pakistan. The Yunus-led government has stated its intention to prosecute Hasina and is seeking her extradition from India.

