Bangladesh Protests Updates: Government Declares Public Holidays Amid Curfew; Death Toll Reaches 114

Amid escalating protests related to the quota system, the Bangladesh government has declared Sunday, July 21, and Monday, July 22, as public holidays. This decision, reported by Reuters, comes as the country grapples with a rising death toll, now at 114, and thousands of injuries. Only emergency services will remain operational during these two days.

Current Situation:

Since Thursday, internet and text message services have been suspended, effectively cutting off communication within the nation as the curfew persists. On Saturday, a temporary relaxation of the curfew was observed between noon and 2 PM in Dhaka, while police and military forces continued to patrol the city. The curfew is expected to remain in effect until 10 AM on Sunday, according to Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of the ruling Awami League party. Violent clashes have been reported in 47 of Bangladesh’s 64 districts, with over 1,500 people injured. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has canceled a planned diplomatic tour amid the unrest.

Demands of the Protesters:

The protests are fueled by demands to abolish the quota system that reserves 30% of government jobs for descendants of veterans from the 1971 war of independence against Pakistan. Protesters argue that this system is discriminatory and predominantly benefits supporters of the ruling Awami League party. They are advocating for a merit-based system instead.

International Response:

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan has assured the safety of Bhutanese students in Bangladesh, stating that the Royal Government of Bhutan is working diligently to ensure their well-being. The Bhutanese embassy in Dhaka is coordinating efforts to support and accommodate these students, facilitating their swift return home.

Evacuations:

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma confirmed via social media that 284 students have crossed into India through the state’s Dawki integrated checkpost. Among them are 115 Indian students (including 8 from Meghalaya), 168 from Nepal, and one from Canada.

As the situation develops, the government’s response and the impact on the nation remain under close scrutiny.