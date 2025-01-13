Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Border Tensions Amid Allegations Of Fence Construction

The diplomatic row has further strained relations between the two neighbours, already under pressure since August 2024.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Sunday over escalating border tensions. This development follows allegations that India is attempting to construct barbed wire fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangladesh border, which Dhaka claims violates a bilateral agreement.

High Commissioner Verma met with Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin for approximately 45 minutes to discuss the issue. In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep concern and disappointment” over India’s recent border activities, including alleged unauthorized fencing and related actions by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Fence Construction Sparks Diplomatic Row

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh’s Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen. (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated that local opposition, supported by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), had forced India to halt construction efforts. However, tensions persisted as Dhaka accused New Delhi of breaching prior agreements on border management.

The interim Bangladeshi government, led by Muhammad Yunus, strongly criticized the alleged actions. The press release highlighted “operational actions by BSF” that had caused “tensions and disturbances” along the border.

Concerns Over Border Killings

Adding to the strain, Bangladesh raised concerns about the killing of a Bangladeshi citizen along the border, reportedly by the BSF. This incident marked another point of contention between the two neighbors, with Dhaka calling for an immediate cessation of such actions.

This is the second time in six weeks that India’s envoy has been summoned by Bangladesh’s foreign ministry. Relations between the two countries have already been strained since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government in August 2024, which led to heightened concerns about minority persecution in Bangladesh.

Despite the meeting, no official statement was issued by India. Both nations have yet to outline concrete steps to de-escalate the situation, leaving the future of their bilateral ties uncertain.

