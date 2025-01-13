Viral: Donald Trump Jokes About Kamala Harris In Parody Lip-Synced Video, Barack Obama Calls Her Horrendous

The two were seen laughing and chatting together at Jimmy Carter's funeral on Thursday. Videos of the moment have since gone viral.

Trump shared a “transcript” of his conversation with Obama at the recent funeral of Jimmy Carter. During their exchange in the parody video, Obama expressed surprise at Trump’s victory and confessed that he had done everything possible to support Kamala Harris, but she “didn’t turn out well.”

Obama also mentioned that Biden was unwilling to step down from the election and retire from office. Ultimately, they ended their conversation by joking and agreeing to play a round of golf together.

Here’s how the conversation between Trump and Obama looked like in the parody video:

Obama: Well, Mr President

Trump: For the second time. Barack very nice to see you

Obama: Congratulations. So how you doing?

Trump: A lot better now

Obama: Yeah I bet. I knew you’d win.

Trump: Oh really! Oh come on, anyone could beat her

Obama: You kidding me! I was just as appalled. You know what happened? He (Biden) just didn’t wanna leave

Trump: I know

Obama: I did what I could to help her. She was horrendous.

Trump: I know. You know what I realized? Hillary still hates me.

Obama laughs

Trump: So much. I know she will never forgive me. We should meet to discuss things.

Obama: I think so too. We can definitely set some things up.

And then the clip shows Kamala Harris coming with Doug Emhoff. “She won’t even look at me,”

Donald Trump recently spoke about the “friendly” interaction he had with Barack Obama, which caught everyone’s attention. The two were seen laughing and chatting together at Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Thursday. Videos of the moment have since gone viral.

Trump acknowledged that the exchange did indeed look friendly, admitting he didn’t realize how warm it appeared at first. “I saw it on your wonderful network just a little while ago before I came in, and I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people who like each other.’ And we probably do,” he remarked.

Although Trump didn’t reveal the exact topic of conversation, he noted that he and Obama have different views but still get along well. “We have little different philosophies, right? I don’t know, we just got along,” Trump added, also mentioning that he generally got along with everyone at the event.

In contrast, forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman suggested that their conversation might have been more serious, stating that Trump told Obama they needed to “find a quiet place” to discuss a “matter of importance.” While the details of their conversation remain unclear, Freeman’s interpretation indicated they may have been talking about international matters.

ALSO READ: LA Wildfires Update: Death Toll Rises To 24 As Massive Blazes Continue To Wreak Havoc Spanning 38,000 Acres