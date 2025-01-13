Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
LA Wildfires Update: Death Toll Rises To 24 As Massive Blazes Continue To Wreak Havoc Spanning 38,000 Acres

The Palisades Fire has expanded to 23,600 acres, with only 11% containment, while the Eaton Fire has burned through 14,000 acres and is 15% contained.

LA Wildfires Update: Death Toll Rises To 24 As Massive Blazes Continue To Wreak Havoc Spanning 38,000 Acres

At least 24 people have been confirmed dead as massive wildfires continue to devastate areas around Los Angeles. California Governor Gavin Newsom has called it potentially the most catastrophic natural disaster in U.S. history, with thousands of homes destroyed.

1. Rising Death Toll
The death count from the two wildfires in Los Angeles increased to 24 over the weekend. Eight fatalities occurred in the Palisades Fire zone, while 16 were reported in the Eaton Fire zone.

2. Victims Include Former Child Star
Rory Sykes, a former Australian child actor known for his role in the British TV series Kiddy Kapers during the 1990s, was among the deceased.

3. Fire Spread and Containment Efforts
The Palisades Fire has expanded to 23,600 acres, with only 11% containment, while the Eaton Fire has burned through 14,000 acres and is 15% contained. A fire tornado was also spotted in the San Fernando Valley as the flames raged on.

4. Widespread Damage and Loss
Over 12,000 structures have been either damaged or destroyed. The wildfires have forced more than 100,000 residents to evacuate, with financial losses estimated at $135 billion to $150 billion.

5. Celebrities Among Those Affected
Hollywood stars, including Anthony Hopkins, Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson, and Billy Crystal, have reportedly lost their homes to the fires, drawing comparisons to scenes from a disaster movie.

6. Temporary Respite in Weather Conditions
Firefighters received brief relief over the weekend as the strong Santa Ana winds, which had reached hurricane-like speeds earlier in the week, subsided temporarily.

7. Winds Expected to Intensify
Officials warned that winds could pick up again from Sunday night through Wednesday, reaching speeds of up to 96 km/h, potentially exacerbating the situation.

8. Rebuilding Plans Announced
California Governor Gavin Newsom has promised to rebuild Los Angeles, stating, “We already have a team looking at reimagining L.A. 2.0.”

9. Political Criticism
President-elect Donald Trump criticized California officials, accusing them of mismanagement. “This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?” he remarked.

10. Investigation Underway
Federal and local authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the wildfires. While human actions can ignite such disasters, wildfires are often natural phenomena that play a critical role in ecosystems.

The Los Angeles wildfires continue to be a tragic and challenging event, with authorities and residents grappling with its devastating effects.

Filed under

california LA Wildfires Trending news

