Trump Will Pardon January 6 Protesters Who Acted Peacefully, Not Violent Rioters: JD Vance

Vice President-elect JD Vance said President Trump will pardon peaceful January 6 protesters but not violent rioters. He criticized California's wildfire governance and emphasized improving FEMA's disaster response. Vance also addressed Greenland's security concerns.

The Vice President-elect JD Vance confirmed that President-elect Donald Trump is committed to granting pardons to individuals involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol protests, but with a clear distinction between peaceful protesters and those who engaged in violent acts.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Vance discussed Trump’s intention to issue pardons for individuals who protested peacefully during the events of January 6, 2021. However, he made it clear that violent rioters would not be included in this clemency offer. Vance emphasized that individuals who were “prosecuted unfairly” would have their cases rectified under the Trump administration.

“If you protested peacefully on January the 6th, and you’ve had Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice treat you like a gang member, you should be pardoned,” Vance stated, referencing the U.S. Attorney General’s stance on the event. “If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned.”

Clarification Amid Backlash

Vance also addressed criticisms over his comments, with some accusing him of “walking back” promises regarding pardoning those involved in the Capitol unrest. He responded on social media, asserting that the president’s commitment to “look at each case” was not a reversal of his position. “The president saying he’ll look at each case (and me saying the same) is not some walkback,” Vance posted on X.

Over 1,500 Charged Since the storming of the Capitol, over 1,500 individuals have been charged for their roles in the attack. According to the Associated Press, nearly 1,300 have been convicted, and over 1,100 have been sentenced. These charges primarily focused on illegal parading, entering restricted areas, and disorderly conduct. However, there were also more severe charges, including assault and physical violence, with at least 238 charges related to assault.

Vance’s Stance On Governance

Amid Crisis In addition to the January 6 comments, Vance also weighed in on the devastating wildfires in California. While expressing his sorrow over the destruction, which claimed at least 16 lives and destroyed over 12,000 homes, Vance was critical of the state’s governance and preparedness for such disasters.

Vance pointed to the lack of proper infrastructure, highlighting reports of dry reservoirs and malfunctioning fire hydrants that hampered firefighting efforts. He stated, “There is a serious lack of competent governance in California. We need to do a better job at both the state and federal level.”

Trump’s Criticisms of California’s Management Both Vance and Trump have been vocal about California’s response to the ongoing wildfire crisis, with the former president accusing the state of poor forest management and insufficient water resources to combat the fires. Vance echoed these concerns, stressing the need for improved disaster response, particularly from the federal government.

“President Trump cares about all Americans,” Vance added, underscoring Trump’s commitment to enhancing the disaster relief efforts across the country. He emphasized that a better response would benefit wildfire victims in California, as well as those suffering from hurricanes and floods in other parts of the U.S.

Role Of FEMA In Future Disaster Relief

Vance reaffirmed Trump’s intention to strengthen the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) role in disaster relief, ensuring that the organization responds more effectively in times of crisis. Vance explained, “President Trump is committed to doing a better job when it comes to disaster relief.”

However, the situation in California remains complicated, with officials such as Governor Gavin Newsom pushing for an independent investigation into the issues surrounding the wildfire response, including the dry fire hydrants that hindered firefighting efforts.

Clarification on Greenland Vance also addressed concerns regarding military force, specifically Trump’s stance on the Panama Canal and Greenland. While Trump previously suggested the possibility of military action regarding these regions, Vance downplayed the likelihood of such a move. He clarified that the U.S. already has troops stationed in Greenland and that the focus should be on ensuring the security of the region, which is currently under Danish rule.

Vance stated, “We also need to make sure that Greenland is properly cared for from an American security perspective. And frankly, the current leadership, the Danish government has not done a good enough job of securing Greenland.”

