Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Pranay Verma A Day After Security Breach At Agartala

Indian envoy Pranay Verma was summoned to the Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Ministry on Tuesday following protests in Agartala that breached the security barricade at the Indian Assistant High Commission. The unrest, fueled by the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, has escalated tensions between the neighboring countries.

Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Pranay Verma A Day After Security Breach At Agartala

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Tuesday was summoned to the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Dhaka, following an incident the previous day when an people protesting breached the security barricade at the Indian Assistant High Commission in Agartala.

‘This is not Sheikh Hasina’s Bangladesh’

The Law Affairs Adviser to the Bangladesh government criticized the event, calling it a “failure” on the part of the Indian government. In a Facebook post, Asif Nazrul remarked, “India must realize that this is not Sheikh Hasina’s Bangladesh.”

The unrest in Agartala had been sparked by protests over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and alleged attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Thousands took part in the demonstrations near the Bangladesh mission.

Indian envoy Pranay Verma summoned by Bangladesh Foreign Secretary

Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain briefly commented to the media that the Indian envoy was summoned, confirming that Verma had been asked to come to the Foreign Ministry. The state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported that the Indian High Commissioner arrived at the ministry at 4 pm. Verma was called in by acting Foreign Secretary Reaz Hamidullah, according to BSS.

Pranay Verma summoned as tensions escalate

The tension between India and Bangladesh, which has been escalating since the August 5 departure of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India, was further exacerbated by the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das last week.

In a related development, a Bangladesh court on Tuesday postponed a hearing on the bail petition of the arrested Hindu monk. The hearing, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will now take place next month, as no lawyer appeared on Das’s behalf. Swatantra Gauranga Das, a close associate of the monk, stated that the lack of legal representation was due to threats from a “politically motivated lawyers’ group.”

Agartala Agartala Security Breach Bangladesh Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Ministry Indian Envoy Pranay Verma Reaz Hamidullah

