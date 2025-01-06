Bangladesh: Tribunal Court Issues Second Arrest Warrant Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina

The first warrant issued in October 2024 also implicated 45 others, including top government officials and military personnel.

A Bangladeshi court issued a second arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for alleged enforced disappearances and other crimes committed during her 15-year rule.

This comes following her ousting in August 2024 through a student-led revolution. An earlier arrest warrant was already issued in October 2024 for crimes against humanity.

Taha Tajul Islam, the International Crime Tribunal (ICT’s) chief prosecutor said that the newest charges were as a result of more than 500 people having been abducted during Hasina’s tenure by security forces in Bangladesh.

Many reported to have stayed for years within secret detention centers and are recounting their painful experiences only today.

“The court has issued a warrant against Sheikh Hasina and 11 others, among whom are her military adviser, military personnel and other law-enforcement officials, ” Islam added. He indicated that the trials will be subjected to the usual rule of the law to warrant the due processes.

Hasina Ousted, Flees Over To India

Hasina, 77, had fled to India on August 5, 2024, when she was ousted by mass protests. In December, Bangladesh sent a formal extradition request through a diplomatic note.

However, the Indian government hasn’t yet replied. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently visited Dhaka but did not comment on the matter publicly.

The interim government, headed by Muhammad Yunus, has ensured that Hasina is brought to book. “She must face trial for crimes against humanity. We will continue to put pressure and build international support to hold her accountable,” Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, said at a press conference on Sunday. Alam also hinted that global cooperation, possibly through Interpol, could be sought if necessary.

Allegations of Enforced Disappearances and Killings In the charges brought against Hasina, there is an allegation of enforced disappearances, killings, and a merciless crackdown during her last days in office. In July-August 2024, violent protests swept across the country over grievances regarding government job quotas, setting off the uprising.

Excessive force is said to have been used by security forces against the movement, with more than 700 protesters killed and hundreds injured.

Prosecutors claim that Hasina and her close aides masterminded the violence, with the ICT accusing them of instructing security agencies to detain and kill protesters.

The first warrant issued in October 2024 also implicated 45 others, including top government officials and military personnel.

Attempts to extradite Hasina

The Bangladeshi government has been actively seeking Hasina’s return to face trial. Alam called on India to honor its 2013 extradition treaty with Bangladesh, although the treaty lacks a specific timeline for compliance.

“Nobody wants to give space to a ‘killer,'” Alam said, adding that the government would continue pressing India for cooperation.

The government has even appealed to Hasina’s own party, the Awami League, to shun her. “Students and millions of July uprising protesters have thrown Hasina and her clan into the dustbin of history,” Alam wrote on social media.

“It is now time for Awami League supporters to denounce her leadership,” he added.

ALSO READ: China’s Top Court Introduces Measures To Enhance Protection for Scientific And Technological Innovation