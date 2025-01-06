China’s Top Court Introduces Measures To Enhance Protection for Scientific And Technological Innovation

China's Supreme Court has announced new guidelines to strengthen judicial support for technological innovation, focusing on protecting outcomes, entities, and addressing infringements.

In a move to bolster China’s growing technological landscape, the Supreme People’s Court of China has issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at enhancing judicial safeguards for sci-tech innovation. The guidelines, announced on Monday, outline 25 specific measures across six key areas, reinforcing China’s commitment to advancing and protecting its technological achievements.

At the core of the guidelines is the emphasis on strengthening the legal protection for technological innovation outcomes. The Court advocates for aligning judicial policies with the pace of technological advancements, ensuring that innovation remains safeguarded under the law. A major focus includes improving administrative litigation standards, especially for patent authorization and confirmation, as well as ensuring protection for critical sectors such as industrial design, digital economy, and commercial secrets.

Furthermore, the guidelines prioritize the safeguarding of innovation entities, emphasizing the fair determination of ownership for scientific and technological achievements. The Court also proposes strengthening protections for the rights of sci-tech personnel, ensuring that their contributions to technology transfer are recognized and that they receive reasonable returns. This provision aims to address the financial concerns of innovation contributors, ensuring their efforts are rewarded.

The guidelines also call for tougher measures against infringement, with an increased application of punitive actions to deter violations. In addition to judicial protections, the Court aims to cultivate a fair and international market environment by regulating unfair competition and monopolistic practices within the field.

As part of the initiative, the Supreme People’s Court has shared eight typical cases involving sectors like biomedicine, semiconductors, algorithms, and renewable energy. These cases reflect China’s commitment to fostering a legal ecosystem that not only protects innovation but also deters actions that undermine technological progress.

These new guidelines demonstrate China’s dedication to creating a robust, legally supported environment that can sustain and encourage the country’s technological innovation in an increasingly competitive global market.

