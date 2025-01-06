Canadian PM’s Resignation: A Look At 5 Major Controversies Involving Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly set to announce his resignation as the leader of the Liberal Party, after serving in the role for nearly nine years. Sources suggest that he could make the announcement as soon as Monday, signaling the end of an era for the country’s political landscape. His tenure has been marked by significant highs and lows, with a series of controversies that shaped public perception.

Trudeau, known for his progressive policies and charismatic leadership, has been at the center of several contentious moments during his time in office. One of the most notable incidents occurred in October 2023 when Trudeau was filmed making a controversial gesture towards the newly elected Speaker of the House of Commons, Greg Fergus, which led to widespread criticism. In another instance in 2022, Trudeau faced backlash after singing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” in a hotel lobby just days before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, an act some critics deemed disrespectful. Trudeau’s team defended his actions, stating they were part of his way of paying respects to the Queen, but the incident sparked fury among some Britons.

In 2016, Trudeau’s holiday on the private island of billionaire Aga Khan stirred controversy after it was revealed that the ethics watchdog found he had broken conflict-of-interest rules. This led to an official investigation and censure, although Trudeau later accepted the findings and committed to clearing future vacations with the ethics commissioner.

Most notably, in 2019, Trudeau’s team was found to have violated ethics rules when they attempted to influence a corruption trial involving the SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. These controversies, combined with political pressures, now lead to the expected end of his leadership as he prepares to step down.

