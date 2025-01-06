Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Kathmandu: Buddha Air Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Flameout At Tribhuvan Airport

A Buddha Air flight made an emergency VOR landing at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport after experiencing a left engine flameout.The aircraft landed safely, and passengers are being re-accommodated for their journey. The airline’s technical team is inspecting the aircraft to ensure its safety.

Kathmandu: Buddha Air Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Flameout At Tribhuvan Airport

A Buddha Air flight made a safe emergency landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Monday after experiencing a flameout in its left engine. The aircraft, which had 76 passengers and crew on board, was en route from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur when the technical issue occurred.

Flameout in Left Engine Forces Emergency Landing

Flight Number 953, operated by Buddha Air, encountered a technical problem with the right engine during its flight. In response, the crew decided to divert the aircraft back to Kathmandu for a safe landing. The flight landed at Tribhuvan International Airport at approximately 11:15 AM, according to officials at the airport.

Buddha Air confirmed the situation in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the flight safely landed without any injuries. The airline added that its technical team is currently inspecting the aircraft, and preparations are underway to send the passengers to Bhadrapur on a different flight.

What is a VOR Landing?

The aircraft used a VOR landing technique, a navigation method that helps pilots land safely when visibility is limited. VOR (Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range) allows pilots to receive signals from a ground-based radio station, guiding them to align the aircraft with the runway and land without clear sight of the airport.

No Injuries in Safe Emergency Landing

Thanks to the quick response of the flight crew and the effectiveness of the VOR landing technique, the Buddha Air flight made a safe return to Kathmandu, with no reported injuries. Passengers are being accommodated for their continued journey to Bhadrapur.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Joins European T20 Premier League As League Owner

 

