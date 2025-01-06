China Claims No Impact On India’s Water Supply From World’s Largest Brahmaputra Dam

China has assured India that its proposed mega Brahmaputra River dam, the world's largest, will not affect water flow to downstream countries. The project, valued at USD 137 billion, aims to enhance disaster prevention and climate change response.

China reaffirmed its commitment to constructing what would be the world’s largest hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra River, located in Tibet near the Indian border. China’s government claims that the construction of the massive project, set to cost nearly USD 137 billion, would not affect downstream nations’ water flows, such as India and Bangladesh.

The site would therefore put the proposed dam in close proximity to the periodically earthquake-prone Himalayan region, where seismic and tectonic plate boundaries frequently occur.

China Answers India’s Objections

At a media briefing on Monday, Guo Jiakun, the spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tackled concerns India voiced over the dam. Guo assured that the hydropower project has been scientifically assessed to ensure that it would not negatively impact the environment, water resources, or the geology of the surrounding areas.

In fact, he suggested that the dam could potentially benefit downstream countries by improving disaster prevention measures and aiding in climate change mitigation.

Guo’s comments come after India expressed its concern over the impact of the dam on the Brahmaputra River, which originates in Tibet and flows into the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh before continuing to Bangladesh. The concerns were raised in diplomatic talks, including recent talks between Indian officials and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

India’s Diplomatic Efforts And Concerns

India has persistently objected to Chinese plans for mega dams on rivers flowing from its own borders. India continues to stress its position that projects in upstream watersheds shall not cause adverse effects on countries downstream, specifically in view of the critical water supply and agriculture functions played by the Brahmaputra for the Indian people.

On January 3, in response to China’s announcement, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India’s concerns, emphasizing the need for transparency and cooperation. Jaiswal assured that India would continue to monitor developments closely and take necessary measures to protect its interests, reinforcing India’s long-standing position as a lower riparian state with established rights to the Brahmaputra’s water resources.

China’s Assurance On Project Impact

Earlier, on December 27, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the concerns of both India and Bangladesh, the two downstream nations. She defended the dam project, insisting that it would not harm the lower riparian countries. According to Mao, China has conducted extensive studies to ensure the project’s safety, and it has worked to address potential environmental and safety risks. She also underscored that China continues to be interested in keeping communication with the downstream countries through the existing channels, especially in the areas of disaster prevention and relief.

Mao pointed out that China aims to use the hydropower development of the Yarlung Zangbo River to promote the rapid development of clean energy and address the challenges brought about by climate change and extreme hydrological events.

Strategic Importance Of The Dam

To be located in an inaccessible portion of the Tibetan plateau, the proposed dam on the Brahmaputra lies across the river when it makes a sharp U-turn before it enters India’s state of Arunachal Pradesh. The scale of the dam will have implications not only for the local environment but also for water-sharing geopolitical dynamics between India, China, and Bangladesh.

The dam, which will rank as the biggest hydropower project in the world, becomes a critical tool in China’s long-term strategy on developing renewable sources of energy to strengthen its commitment to climate change initiatives.

India, even as China believes the dam serves the clean-energy objectives and thus is not hazardous to the environment or neighboring states, remains cautiously alert to a host of risks: ecological risk, geopolitical, and so forth. The issue lies in the importance the Brahmaputra has to India in terms of water security. It is one of the key resources for irrigation, drinking water, and power generation in the northeastern states. Additionally, a shift in water flow or a dam might lead to long-term consequences in the region.

ALSO READ | India Condemns Pakistan’s Air Strikes in Afghanistan That Killed Civilians