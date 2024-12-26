Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

China Nods To Build The Largest Dam In The World In Brahmaputra River, Should This Concern India?

China has approved the construction of a massive hydropower project on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, a development expected to significantly impact the region.

China Nods To Build The Largest Dam In The World In Brahmaputra River, Should This Concern India?

China has approved the construction of a massive hydropower project on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, a development expected to significantly impact the region. This project, which will be the largest dam in the world, is set to cost an estimated USD 137 billion, making it the biggest infrastructure project globally. The dam will be located on the Yarlung Zangbo River, the Tibetan name for the Brahmaputra, where the river takes a sharp turn towards Arunachal Pradesh in India and flows into Bangladesh.

Should This Concern India?

The construction of the dam is anticipated to raise concerns in neighboring countries, particularly India and Bangladesh. The strategic importance of the project lies in its potential to give China control over the water flow, which could have severe consequences during periods of tension or conflict. The size of the dam would also allow China to release large volumes of water, potentially flooding areas along the border. In response, India has also undertaken dam projects on the Brahmaputra River in Arunachal Pradesh.

Expert Level Mechanism (ELM)

To address water-sharing issues, India and China established the Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) in 2006, which facilitates the exchange of hydrological data related to the Brahmaputra and Sutlej rivers, particularly during flood seasons.

The project is part of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, which covers the period from 2021 to 2025. This ambitious plan also includes long-term development objectives through 2035. The Brahmaputra dam is expected to surpass the scale of China’s previous major infrastructure projects, including the Three Gorges Dam, which was previously the largest in the world.

Also Read: South Korean Opposition Seeks To Impeach Interim President During Constitutional Crisis

Filed under

Brahmaputra River Largest Dam In The World

Advertisement

Also Read

Singer Forced To Apologize for Singing Gandhi’s ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ Bhajan At BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Event, Opposition Reacts

Singer Forced To Apologize for Singing Gandhi’s ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ Bhajan At BJP’s Atal...

Can Modi Govt’s Annapurna Stars Rival Michelin’s Reputation?

Can Modi Govt’s Annapurna Stars Rival Michelin’s Reputation?

‘Shameful,’ BJP Slams Congress Over ‘Wrong Map Of India’ During CWC Belagavi Meet

‘Shameful,’ BJP Slams Congress Over ‘Wrong Map Of India’ During CWC Belagavi Meet

Protest Case: Pakistan Court Grants Bushra Bibi Interim Bail Till January 13

Protest Case: Pakistan Court Grants Bushra Bibi Interim Bail Till January 13

Choosing the best mattress – firm or soft?

Choosing the best mattress – firm or soft?

Entertainment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox