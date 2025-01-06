India Condemns Pakistan’s Air Strikes in Afghanistan That Killed Civilians

India on Monday strongly criticized Pakistan for air strikes in Afghanistan that resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians. The Indian government condemned the attacks, accusing Islamabad of deflecting blame for its internal issues by targeting neighboring countries.

Pakistan’s Air Strikes Result in Civilian Casualties

The Taliban regime in Kabul reported that Pakistan conducted air strikes on December 24, killing at least 46 civilians, including women and children. These attacks were reportedly carried out in areas near the Durand Line, a disputed border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In retaliation, on December 28, Afghan Taliban forces targeted multiple locations along the border. The escalating conflict marks a sharp rise in tensions between the two neighboring nations.

India’s Response To pakistan

Speaking on the matter, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry, condemned the attacks, saying:

“We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians. It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbors for its own internal failures.”

Jaiswal further noted media reports detailing the civilian casualties, including women and children, and highlighted the Afghan Taliban’s response to the air strikes.

Afghanistan Summons Pakistan’s Diplomat

On December 25, a day after the air strikes, the Afghan foreign ministry summoned Pakistan’s charge d’affaires to protest the attacks. Taliban officials criticized Pakistan’s actions, calling them a violation of Afghan sovereignty.

A Taliban spokesman stated that the strikes occurred during an official visit by Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, further complicating diplomatic relations.

The Afghan Taliban’s statement said, “The aggression against Afghanistan is an attempt to create mistrust in the relations between the two countries.”

Pakistan’s Justification for the Air Strikes

Pakistan defended its actions, claiming the air strikes targeted militants from the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The TTP, a terrorist group, has been accused of using Afghan territory as a base to launch attacks on Pakistani security forces.

According to a United Nations Security Council report, there are an estimated 6,000 TTP fighters in Afghanistan.

However, Taliban leaders rejected these accusations, maintaining that the TTP is an internal issue for Pakistan. They argued that Pakistan’s decades-long support for Islamist movements has backfired, causing unrest within its own borders.

Escalation of Tensions

In retaliation for Pakistan’s air strikes, the Afghan Taliban’s defense ministry stated that its forces targeted Pakistani sites used as “centers and hideouts for malicious elements” responsible for attacks in Afghanistan.

At least one Pakistani security official was killed in the Taliban’s counterattacks. The ongoing conflict follows a TTP attack on December 21, which killed 16 Pakistani soldiers, adding to the growing tension.

A History of Complex Relations

For decades, Pakistan’s military has supported the Afghan Taliban, believing the group would align with Islamabad’s strategic interests. After the Taliban seized power in Kabul in August 2021, Pakistan expected the regime to curb TTP activities.

However, the Afghan Taliban have shown little interest in cracking down on the TTP, which has carried out numerous attacks inside Pakistan over the past three years. The strained relationship between the two countries continues to worsen, with recent events highlighting the deepening mistrust and unresolved issues.