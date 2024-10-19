Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Barack Obama Takes A Jibe At Donald Trump, Says ‘Donald Trump Ever Changed A Diaper’

During a rally in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday, former President Barack Obama aimed a sharp remark at Republican nominee Donald Trump while campaigning for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

During a rally in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday, former President Barack Obama aimed a sharp remark at Republican nominee Donald Trump while campaigning for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Obama humorously questioned Trump’s ability to handle everyday tasks, saying, “Do you think Donald Trump has ever changed a diaper? No, Jeeves. Jeeves, what is this?” The lighthearted jab drew laughter from the crowd and quickly sparked discussions across social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

Obama’s playful comment was widely shared, with users weighing in on the humorous exchange and its underlying political tone.

 

Obama said, “True freedom gives each of us the right to make decisions about our own life – how we worship, who we marry, what our family looks like. And we believe that freedom requires us to recognize that other people have the freedom to make different choices.”

Also Read: Barack Obama To Campaign For Kamala Harris In Historic Campaign  

Barack Obama donald trump Kamala Harris US Elections
