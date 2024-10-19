Barack Obama Takes A Jibe At Donald Trump, Says ‘Donald Trump Ever Changed A Diaper’

During a rally in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday, former President Barack Obama aimed a sharp remark at Republican nominee Donald Trump while campaigning for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

During a rally in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday, former President Barack Obama aimed a sharp remark at Republican nominee Donald Trump while campaigning for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Obama humorously questioned Trump’s ability to handle everyday tasks, saying, “Do you think Donald Trump has ever changed a diaper? No, Jeeves. Jeeves, what is this?” The lighthearted jab drew laughter from the crowd and quickly sparked discussions across social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

It was good to be back in Arizona! Now it’s time to vote early, by mail or on Election Day on November 5th for @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz. Go to https://t.co/NKXRGNgbZX to make a plan. Because if enough of us make our voices heard, we will leave no doubt about the outcome of… pic.twitter.com/XYOGoLpxNf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 19, 2024

Obama’s playful comment was widely shared, with users weighing in on the humorous exchange and its underlying political tone.

We don’t need four more years of arrogance and bumbling and bluster and division under Donald Trump. America is ready for a better story – we’re ready for a President @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/Urn2kyl7qq — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 19, 2024

Obama said, “True freedom gives each of us the right to make decisions about our own life – how we worship, who we marry, what our family looks like. And we believe that freedom requires us to recognize that other people have the freedom to make different choices.”

True freedom gives each of us the right to make decisions about our own life – how we worship, who we marry, what our family looks like. And we believe that freedom requires us to recognize that other people have the freedom to make different choices. That’s what @KamalaHarris… pic.twitter.com/uCEes3odrY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 19, 2024

