Belgium Becomes First Nation To Grant Maternity Leave And Employment Protection To Sex Workers

Belgium has become the first country to grant sex workers the same rights as other employees, including maternity leave, health insurance, pensions, and sick leave, after decriminalizing sex work in 2022.

Belgium has made history by becoming the first country in the world to grant sex workers the same rights and benefits as other employees. This move, introduced after sex work was decriminalized in 2022, provides workers in the sex industry with protections that include maternity leave, health insurance, pensions, and sick leave.

A Landmark Law for Sex Workers

The new legislation has been welcomed as groundbreaking by advocates for human rights and workers’ rights. “It’s an opportunity for us to exist as people,” said Sophie, a mother of five who continued working during her pregnancy due to financial constraints, as reported by BBC. The law marks a significant shift, placing sex work on par with other professions and offering legal and social security.

Erin Kilbride of Human Rights Watch hailed the development as revolutionary. “This is radical,” she said. “It’s the best step we’ve seen globally to protect sex workers.”

A Personal Perspective: The Struggles and Safety Concerns

Victoria, president of the Belgian Union of Sex Workers (UTSOPI), shared her experience to underline the importance of this legislation. “When your job is illegal, there are no protocols to protect you,” she said. Before these changes, Victoria endured unsafe working conditions and was raped by a client. Her attempt to seek justice was met with a dismissive response from the police, who told her, “Sex workers can’t be raped,” according to BBC.

For sex workers like Mel, the law brings newfound hope. “I can now refuse clients or unsafe acts without fear,” she said. “Bringing this work out of the shadows can only help women.”

While the law has been praised, it has not been without critics. Julia Crumière of the NGO Isala warned of potential negative implications, arguing that sex work inherently exploits women. “It’s not the oldest profession, but the oldest exploitation,” she said, expressing concern about the normalization of what she believes is a fundamentally harmful industry.

Regulating Employers for Safer Work Conditions

The new law also imposes regulations on employers, disqualifying those with criminal records and mandating safety protocols such as alarm buttons in workplaces. Kris Reekmans, who operates a licensed massage parlour, expressed his support for these measures. “I hope dishonest employers are shut down,” he said.

(Includes inputs from online sources.)

ALSO READ: Surge In Illegal Immigration: Over 40,000 Indians Caught At US-Canada Border In 2024 – Report