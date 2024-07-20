Biden 'Fed Up' With Obama As Pressure Mounts To Step Down from Presidential Race

US President Joe Biden reportedly feels increasingly frustrated and irked by Democratic allies, including Barack Obama, who are allegedly discussing the possibility of him stepping down from the presidential race due to concerns about his age and mental sharpness.

According to The New York Times, Biden, recovering from COVID-19, sees Obama as a behind-the-scenes orchestrator of conversations questioning his campaign. Sources reveal Biden’s annoyance with party leaders engaging in talks about the 81-year-old President potentially withdrawing as the Democratic nominee.

Democrats Criticize Biden

This comes amid criticisms from some Democrats following Biden’s lackluster performance in the initial presidential debate. Despite calls for him to pause his campaign, Biden’s key supporters, including Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have refrained from openly criticizing him. Throughout, Biden’s campaign has maintained he will continue his pursuit of the presidency.

Former President Obama has been “expressing concerns to allies” about Biden’s prospects in the White House race, according to The Associated Press. Nearly 12 individuals who spoke anonymously to the outlet indicated that Obama has suggested to allies “that Biden needs to consider the viability of his campaign but has also made clear that the decision is one Biden needs to make.”

Biden Faces Internal Pressure

Pelosi also conveyed to Biden that polls indicate he won’t beat Trump, which could impact Democrats across the board, CNN reported Wednesday. However, she later clarified that the “feeding frenzy” from anonymous sources “mischaracterizes” her conversation with Biden, according to the AP.

Investigative journalist Carl Bernstein, speaking on CNN, cited sources describing Biden as “angry” and feeling “abandoned” amid calls from his own party to step aside.

Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico stated on Friday that while he applauds Biden’s first four years in office, Biden “would secure his legacy as one of our nation’s greatest leaders” by stepping down.

Senator Jon Tester of Montana expressed that Biden should not seek another term, although he praised Biden’s dedication to the United States.

Despite mounting opposition, Biden’s Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon affirmed on MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Biden remains committed to winning the race and serving as the nation’s president for a second term.

