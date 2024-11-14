‘Biden Wants To Take Care Of China:’ Trump Pledges To Bring Back Production Of Critical Medicines To US

US president-elect Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States, recently pledged to bring back the production of critical medicines

US president-elect Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States, recently pledged to bring back the production of critical medicines to the United States, ending the frequent shortages that were witnessed by the nation under the US president Joe Biden’s Administration.

Trump Pledges To Bring Back Production Of Critical Medicines Back To The United States Ending The Frequent Shortages Seen Under The Biden Administration. China Produces Up To 95% Of Certain Common Medicines Check Out Our Livestream Here: https://t.co/d9KUv23ouI pic.twitter.com/Fb9ALnnGOk — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 13, 2024

In a video that has been doing the rounds on the social media platform, X, Donald Trump highlighted the catastrophic increase in the essential medicines under the Biden administration. He stated that in the previous year, new drug shortages were up by 30%, with 295 active drug shortages by the end of 2022 alone. In the video shared by Alex Jones, Trump further mentions that currently there is a shortage for at least fourteen critical cancer drugs in the United States, and every month of delay in the cancer treatment increases the risk of deaths in the country by 10%. Trump calls the current situation in the US a mess.

China Produces 95% of Critical Medicine

He further addressed the US’s dependency on China, as it produces 95% of all the basic medicines required by people, including ibuprofen and hydrocortisone. He reiterated that this wasn’t just a public health crisis for the nation but a national security crisis, which he plans to resolve.

He affirmed that in his plan to obtain total independence, he announced that the nation will phase in tarrifs and import restrictions in order to bring back production of all essential medicines in the United States.

In the video, Trump also criticised the Biden administration for failing to follow through on the executive order that Trump had signed in the year 2020. He added that Biden wants to take care of China. He solidifies his stance on the drug production in the US and stated that it would also create job opportunities for the people of the country.