Biden’s Historic Angola Visit: A Major Step For US-Africa Partnership

President Joe Biden’s visit to Angola is the first time a sitting US president has visited the country, which reflects America’s commitment to building stronger partnerships across Africa. As he declared during his visit, “The United States is all in on Africa,” which Angolan President João Lourenço described as a turning point in the relationship between the two nations.

Investment in Africa’s Future: $3 Billion Lobito Corridor Railway Revitalization

This is one of the main takeaways of the trip of the Biden administration. It will announce an investment of $3 billion in the redevelopment of the Lobito Corridor railway, which connects Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, making possible the export of raw materials crucial to the development of battery and clean energy technology. Biden is scheduled to visit the Lobito port on Wednesday to drive home the importance of the initiative.

A Response to Growing Geopolitical Rivalries

Biden’s commitment comes at a time when tensions with China are rising. China recently banned exports of crucial materials like gallium and germanium to the US. The move came after the US expanded its export controls on Chinese tech companies. The Lobito Corridor project has received international support from the European Union, the G7, and African financial institutions. White House spokesperson John Kirby said that the project will take time to complete, but so much has been done already.

Shared Histories Recognition at Angola’s National Slavery Museum

His visit will take him through the National Slavery Museum Angola housed in the historic Capela da Casa Grande. This will also give him a moment to have deeper historical connections between his US and Angola, just a moment when he met Wanda Tucker, a daughter of William Tucker, the first-born child in the US. William Tucker’s parents were brought to Virginia in 1619 from Angola aboard the Portuguese ship White Lion.

Bridging African Business Leaders

During his visit, Biden is also meeting African business leaders to create public-private partnerships, particularly in the energy sector. Lourenço has expressed his hope that these efforts will spur economic growth and further strengthen the region’s ties with the US.

