Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Warner Bros. Studio Japan LLC recalled Godric Gryffindor's sword replicas from the Harry Potter movie franchise, measuring 86 cm, due to Japan's strict weapons laws. Sold from May 2023 to April 2024, they were found sharp enough to qualify as swords.

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Warner Bros. Studio Japan LLC has recalled full-sized replicas of Godric Gryffindor’s sword because it violated Japan’s strict weapons regulations. The replicas, measuring 86cm (34 inches) and mounted on a wooden display plaque, were sold between May 2023 and late April this year. The company only learned in November that these replicas were sharp enough to be classified as actual swords.

Recall Details

Over 350 replicas were sold on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo: The Making of Harry Potter, opened in 2023 as the first Harry Potter studio tour in Asia and the largest indoor attraction in the world. Each sword was priced at 30,000 yen ($200; £158). Warner Bros. Studios Japan LLC posted a recall notice on its website, citing “a distribution issue in Japan” and asking customers who bought the sword to contact the company for “necessary action including logistics and refund.”

Japan’s Weapons Regulations

Carrying knives more than 6cm (2 inches) in length is strictly prohibited under Japan’s weapons law, and offenders can be imprisoned for up to two years. Moreover, replicas that fall within the definition of a weapon under the Firearms and Swords Control Law are required to be registered unless they are specifically designed for training or decoration and cannot be sharpened.

Background of Japan Weapon-Related Incidents

While Japan is known for its low crime rate and violence levels, weapon-related incidents do occasionally occur. For example, in 2022, a 78-year-old man in Yokohama was arrested for attacking his neighbor with a ceremonial samurai sword during an altercation. Similarly, in 2017, a deadly incident at a Tokyo shrine involved a samurai sword and other knives, resulting in three deaths.

Filed under

Godric Gryffindor's sword replicas Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Studio Japan LLC

