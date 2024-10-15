Bishnoi Gang Targeting Khalistanis In Canada? Ottawa Alleges

While Canada has yet to provide any supporting evidence for its claims, it contends that Indian agents in Canada are collaborating with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to target pro-Khalistan individuals.

Canada has recently leveled new allegations against the Indian government, accusing New Delhi of being directly involved in “serious criminal activity” on Canadian soil. While Ottawa has yet to provide any supporting evidence for its claims, it contends that Indian agents in Canada are collaborating with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to target pro-Khalistan individuals.

These accusations emerge as Lawrence Bishnoi gains attention in India for his suspected role in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

In a press conference late Monday night, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) indicated that their investigation into the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar—a Khalistani terrorist shot dead in Canada last year—has uncovered links between Indian government agents and “homicides and violent acts” within Canada. This statement follows Canada’s identification of Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats as ‘persons of interest’ in the Nijjar murder inquiry.

The RCMP noted that evidence indicates various entities in Canada and abroad have been exploited by Indian government agents to gather information, often through coercion and threats. The intelligence gathered is reportedly used to target members of the South Asian community.

Harboring Khalistani terrorists

When asked if members of the Sikh community, particularly, were being targeted by Indian agents, Brigitte Gauvin, Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP, confirmed that the South Asian community is indeed being targeted, emphasizing that the focus is on pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. She added that the RCMP has observed organized crime groups, specifically mentioning the Bishnoi gang, as being linked to Indian government agents.

New Delhi has long accused Ottawa of harboring Khalistani terrorists responsible for significant attacks in Canada, such as the Air India Flight 182 bombing, which resulted in 329 fatalities. These allegations arise amid ongoing attempts by Khalistani supporters to distance themselves from the bombing and improve their reputation in Canada. India has also expressed concerns about Canada being a refuge for individuals linked to organized crime. In May, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar criticized Canadian immigration policies following the arrest of three Indian nationals allegedly connected to Nijjar’s murder.

Canada welcoming people with organized crime ties

Jaishankar highlighted that many individuals with organized crime ties from Punjab have found a welcome in Canada, despite being wanted criminals in India. He noted that despite informing Canada of this issue, no action has been taken.

In June 2022, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa raised alarms about gangsters operating from Canada being involved in violent crimes in Punjab, particularly following the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, for which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

The Bishnoi gang, which has a foothold in northern India, is connected to Canada mainly through its associates, while Lawrence Bishnoi himself is imprisoned in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail.

Canada’s decision to implicate Indian agents in collusion with the Bishnoi gang came just days after Baba Siddique’s murder, for which the gang has also claimed responsibility, although police are currently verifying this assertion. Ottawa’s focus on the Bishnoi gang in its investigation may be an attempt to lend credence to its claims, which lack concrete evidence.

Canada making unfounded allegations

Following the RCMP’s press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the media, asserting that despite numerous requests to collaborate with the Indian government on the matter, New Delhi has “decided not to cooperate.” In contrast, the Indian government has accused Canada of making unfounded allegations without providing evidence.

After Canada’s accusations against the Indian High Commissioner, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a sharp statement, criticizing Canada for failing to provide any evidence of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s death and accusing Trudeau of engaging in vote bank politics while not adequately addressing separatist activities within the country.

This diplomatic spat intensified when New Delhi recalled its top envoy to Ottawa and expelled six Canadian diplomats later that evening.

