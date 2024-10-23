BRICS 2024: PM Modi Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping For ‘Bilateral talks’ In Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, October 23. Both PM Modi and Xi Jinping are in Russia’s Kazan city to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.

This is their first formal meeting since the 2020 Galwan clash, a significant moment in India-China ties. The last time a formal meeting happened between PM Modi and Xi Jinping was in Mahabalipuram in October 2019.

Prior to the bilateral meet at the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi was seen giving a thumbs-up as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in conversation during an informal dinner at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, highlighting a moment of camaraderie among the three leaders.

Ongoing Tensions Between India and China

India and China have agreed to a cease-fire aimed at resuming patrols in the disputed Depsang and Demchok areas, marking a step towards resolving a four-year military standoff that has strained ties between the two nations. The disengagement follows earlier withdrawals from four of the six friction points in eastern Ladakh, including the Galwan Valley, where a violent clash in June 2020 led to the most serious military conflict between the two countries in decades.

Tensions have remained high since the Galwan incident, and while the two sides have made progress in disengaging from some areas, a full resolution of the border dispute has yet to be reached. Diplomatic efforts have continued, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping holding brief meetings, most recently during the BRICS Summit in South Africa in August 2023.

India has consistently maintained that normalization of ties with China hinges on peace in the border areas. As the two countries work toward easing tensions, their leaders are expected to meet again soon, signaling a renewed commitment to dialogue despite ongoing challenges.

PM Modi Meets Russian President

On Tuesday, October 22, PM Narendra Modi engaged in important bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. President Putin referred to Prime Minister Modi as a “friend” and commended India’s role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This marks Modi’s second visit to Russia in 2023, after the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in July, where he was awarded the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, Russia’s highest civilian honor.

BRICS SUMMIT 2024

Significant world leaders of member countries of the BRICS group are gathered in Kazan city of Russia, for the BRICS Summit 2024, which focuses on “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security.” However, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has canceled his attendance due to a neck injury, with his office confirming the decision based on medical advice against long-distance travel.

