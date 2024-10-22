PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, discussing strategic ties and addressing global challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and multilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia on Tuesday. PM Modi’s arrival in Kazan was marked by a warm reception from Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the Republic of Tatarstan. As part of the summit, Modi is also expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and engage in talks with leaders from other BRICS member nations.

In a tweet upon landing, PM Modi remarked, “Landed in Kazan for the BRICS Summit. This is an important summit, and the discussions here will contribute to a better planet.” His statement underscores the summit’s potential impact on global cooperation and development.

Strengthening India-Russia Relations

Before his departure for Russia, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the BRICS platform for dialogue on critical global issues such as development, climate change, and economic cooperation. He stated, “India values the close cooperation within BRICS, which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda.” Modi’s remarks emphasize India’s commitment to enhancing the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” with Russia.

The backdrop of this summit includes ongoing global unrest, notably the Russia-Ukraine war and the crisis in the Middle East. In a recent interview, India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, reinforced India’s advocacy for peace, urging concerned parties to engage in dialogue to resolve conflicts.

He stated, “The issue has been discussed and spoken about. India has consistently held the view that the concerned parties need to engage and find resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Putin’s Acknowledgment And The Context Of Their Meeting

Recently, President Putin referred to PM Modi as a “friend” and expressed appreciation for India’s role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This acknowledgment followed Modi’s previous appeal for a prompt resolution to the war, highlighting the significance of their diplomatic relationship.

This marks Modi’s second visit to Russia in 2023, following his participation in the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow in July, where he was awarded the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, Russia’s highest civilian honor. The discussions during these meetings are pivotal for reinforcing ties between the two nations amidst fluctuating global dynamics.

A noteworthy diplomatic advancement occurred just before the BRICS Summit, with India and China agreeing to resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, indicating a significant step towards disengagement. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri mentioned the ongoing considerations for a possible meeting between PM Modi and President Xi, emphasizing the importance of dialogue in improving relations between the neighboring countries.

The BRICS Summit: A Platform For Global Dialogue

The two-day BRICS Summit, themed “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” serves as an essential forum for leaders to deliberate on pressing global issues. It presents an invaluable opportunity to evaluate the progress of initiatives launched by the nine-nation alliance and identify future collaboration areas.

