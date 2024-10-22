Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
PM Narendra Modi’s Visit To Kazan for BRICS Summit And Meeting with Putin: Key Highlights

The 16th BRICS Summit is set to take place in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, under the chairmanship of Russia. This gathering is particularly significant as it marks Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second visit to Russia in 2024, following his attendance at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit in Moscow back in July.

In a recent post on X, PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the summit, stating, “Leaving for Kazan, Russia, to take part in the BRICS Summit. India attaches immense importance to BRICS, and I look forward to extensive discussions on a wide range of subjects. I also look forward to meeting various leaders there.”

Anticipated Bilateral Meetings

During the summit, PM Modi is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This meeting is anticipated to address various topics of mutual interest and reinforce the close ties between India and Russia.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) highlighted India’s commitment to BRICS, noting that it serves as an important platform for dialogue on global developmental agendas, reformed multilateralism, climate change, and economic cooperation. The statement emphasized the significance of building resilient supply chains and promoting cultural and people-to-people connections among member states.

Participation of Other Leaders

China’s foreign ministry has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will also attend the summit, although it remains unclear whether a meeting between Xi and Modi will take place. In addition to bilateral discussions with Russia, Modi is expected to engage with leaders from other BRICS member states and invitees, facilitating a broad spectrum of dialogue on pressing global issues.

Institutional Developments in BRICS

The summit will address two critical activities related to the institutional development of BRICS during Russia’s chairmanship in 2024: the integration of invited countries as full members and the further evolution of the partner country model, alongside identifying prospective partner nations.

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, reiterated India’s foundational role in BRICS and its commitment to fostering economic cooperation within the group, a principle he characterized as essential for its success.

Geopolitical Context and Significance

This summit marks the largest gathering of its kind in Russia since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine. It provides an opportunity for Russian President Vladimir Putin to demonstrate that Western attempts to isolate Moscow have not succeeded. The United States has dismissed the idea that BRICS could pose a “geopolitical rival” but remains concerned about Moscow leveraging its influence amid the ongoing conflict.

In a noteworthy development, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will make his first visit to Russia since April 2022 to attend the summit. His agenda includes a scheduled meeting with Putin on Thursday, which could potentially address pressing global issues.

Economic Impact of BRICS

The BRICS group now represents a significant portion of the global landscape, encompassing 45 percent of the world’s population and 35 percent of its economy when measured by purchasing power parity. However, it is essential to note that China constitutes more than half of this economic strength, underscoring its pivotal role within the bloc.

Filed under

BRICS Indian Prime Minister Kazan moscow Narendra Modi russia
Advertisement

