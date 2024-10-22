Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi To Address Ukraine War And Strengthen Ties With Global Leaders

Prime Minister Modi arrives in Russia for the BRICS Summit, set to discuss global security and the Ukraine conflict with leaders, including Putin and Xi Jinping.

BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi To Address Ukraine War And Strengthen Ties With Global Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant two-day visit to Russia on Tuesday morning to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan. This summit, themed “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” gathers world leaders to engage in crucial discussions, including bilateral talks with notable figures such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The BRICS Summit serves as an essential platform for dialogue on pressing global issues. Ahead of his trip, PM Modi emphasized India’s vital contributions to the BRICS coalition, highlighting its role in fostering economic growth and advocating for global governance reforms.

He stated, “India values the close cooperation within BRICS, which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda.”

PM Modi’s commitment to enhancing collaboration within BRICS is evident as he prepares to meet with fellow leaders to address critical challenges facing the international community.

Addressing Global Challenges

The backdrop of the summit is marked by ongoing global unrest, particularly the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions in the Middle East. In this context, India aims to present itself as a strong advocate for peace and conflict resolution. India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, reiterated the country’s stance, asserting that “the concerned parties need to engage and find resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.” This reflects India’s strategic position as a mediator in international disputes.

During a previous interaction, President Putin acknowledged PM Modi as a “friend” and expressed gratitude for India’s supportive role in seeking a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. This acknowledgment highlights the strengthening ties between India and Russia, as PM Modi continues to advocate for dialogue as the best approach to conflict resolution.

Recent Developments In Bilateral Relations

This visit marks PM Modi’s second trip to Russia this year. In July, he attended the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow, where he received Russia’s highest civilian honor, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, and engaged in pivotal discussions with President Putin. The timing of this summit is crucial, as India and China have recently agreed to resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, signaling a potential thaw in diplomatic relations between the neighboring countries.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that the agreement represents a breakthrough, emphasizing the importance of ongoing dialogue between India and China. He also mentioned that discussions surrounding a potential meeting between PM Modi and President Xi are underway.

BRICS summit Narendra Modi pm modi russia visit World news
