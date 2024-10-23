Modi, Putin, And Xi Showcase Camaraderie At BRICS Summit Dinner

During an informal dinner at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen giving a thumbs-up as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping conversed, symbolizing a moment of camaraderie among the three leaders.

New Developments in India-China Relations

This interaction comes amid recent developments in India-China relations, with both nations agreeing on “patrolling arrangements” and resolving the military standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This marks a significant step toward mending ties that have been strained since the clashes in Galwan Valley in 2020.

Strengthening Ties: Russia and China

The visuals from the summit highlighted not only the growing rapport between Modi and Xi but also the deepening relationship between China and Russia. This bond has strengthened in recent years, particularly in light of geopolitical tensions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Friendly Exchanges Among Leaders

In another friendly exchange, Putin greeted Modi with a handshake and a hug, further emphasizing the close relationship between the two leaders. Such gestures showcase the evolving dynamics within the BRICS nations.

Upcoming Bilateral Meeting

Modi and Xi are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit, according to foreign secretary Vikram Misri. This meeting is seen as a pivotal moment in moving past the prolonged military tensions between India and China.

Resolution of Military Standoff

The agreement on patrolling along the LAC is the result of extensive diplomatic and military discussions held over recent months. It reflects a collaborative effort to restore stability and foster dialogue between the two Asian powers.

Historical Context of Relations

Relations between India and China had severely deteriorated after the intense military conflict in Galwan Valley, which was the most serious clash in decades. However, the atmosphere at the BRICS gala dinner suggests a potential thawing of relations.

Diplomatic Engagements Leading to Progress

Recent meetings between senior leaders have paved the way for this breakthrough. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in July, among other diplomatic engagements.

A Shift in Diplomacy

With President Putin seated between Modi and Xi at the gala dinner, there appears to be a shift towards closer diplomatic relations among the three nations, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape in the region.

Future Prospects

The recent developments at the BRICS Summit signal a hopeful outlook for continued dialogue and cooperation among India, Russia, and China, setting the stage for future engagements.

