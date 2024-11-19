Brooklyn Priest Stripped Of Duties Over Sabrina Carpenter Church Video Controversy

The leader of a Brooklyn church where pop star Sabrina Carpenter filmed a controversial music video has been removed from his pastoral and administrative duties following an investigation

The leader of a Brooklyn church where pop star Sabrina Carpenter filmed a controversial music video has been removed from his pastoral and administrative duties following an investigation. Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello was stripped of his role at Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The decision came after church officials uncovered violations of diocesan policies. Bishop Robert Brennan announced that Bishop Witold Mroziewski would take over as administrator, with full authority over the parish, including liturgical matters.

“I am saddened to share that investigations conducted have uncovered evidence of serious violations of diocesan policies and protocols,” said Brennan.

Unauthorized Financial Transactions

The investigation revealed that Gigantiello made unauthorized financial transfers involving $1.9 million in parish funds to accounts linked to a former senior aide in the New York City Mayor’s office, who is under investigation for corruption. Although $1 million of the funds, along with interest, was repaid, other aspects of the transactions did not meet diocesan protocols.

Gigantiello also faced allegations of using a church credit card for significant personal expenses, prompting further scrutiny. Federal investigators have subpoenaed the parish for information regarding financial dealings between Gigantiello and the former city aide.

Music Video Controversy

Criticism of Gigantiello intensified after Carpenter filmed her music video “Feather” at the church in 2023. The video, which featured provocative scenes including Carpenter dancing in front of the altar in a short black dress, drew backlash from parishioners and church officials.

Gigantiello acknowledged approving the filming, calling it a “lapse in judgment,” and claimed he was unaware of the video’s content at the time. Bishop Brennan conducted a spiritual rite to restore the sanctity of the church following the incident.

Additional Allegations and Misconduct

Further investigations revealed that a deacon temporarily appointed during the probe had used racist and offensive language during private conversations secretly recorded at Gigantiello’s direction. The deacon has also been relieved of duties.

Response and Public Backlash

Gigantiello has defended his financial decisions, arguing that the investments yielded a significant return for the church. However, Bishop Brennan emphasized that the diocese is fully cooperating with law enforcement investigations.

Carpenter, meanwhile, addressed the controversy during a concert, joking, “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?”

This situation highlights ongoing concerns over financial transparency and ethical governance within the church.