Buried WWII U.S. Bomb Explodes At Japanese Airport

A World War II-era bomb buried underground exploded at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan, creating a significant crater in a taxiway and disrupting air travel. The explosion led to the cancellation of over 80 flights, although no injuries were reported.

Incident Overview

On Wednesday, officials from Japan’s Land and Transport Ministry confirmed that the explosion was caused by a 500-pound bomb dropped by the United States during the war. Fortunately, no aircraft were in proximity when the device detonated. Local reports indicated that the crater created by the blast measured approximately 7 meters in diameter and 1 meter deep.

Immediate Impact on Air Travel

The unexpected explosion forced the cancellation of more than 80 flights at Miyazaki Airport. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, announced that operations were expected to resume by Thursday morning.

Footage from an aviation school near the airport captured the explosion, showing pieces of asphalt being ejected into the air like a fountain, underscoring the blast’s force.

Ongoing Investigation

Japanese defense ministry officials have noted that unexploded ordnance from World War II remains a concern in the region. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the sudden detonation of the bomb, ensuring that no further danger is present.

Miyazaki Airport, originally constructed in 1943, has been the site of numerous historical events, but this incident highlights the lingering remnants of wartime activity.

