Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Buried WWII U.S. Bomb Explodes At Japanese Airport

A World War II-era bomb buried underground exploded at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan, creating a significant crater in a taxiway and disrupting air travel.

Buried WWII U.S. Bomb Explodes At Japanese Airport

A World War II-era bomb buried underground exploded at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan, creating a significant crater in a taxiway and disrupting air travel. The explosion led to the cancellation of over 80 flights, although no injuries were reported.

Incident Overview

On Wednesday, officials from Japan’s Land and Transport Ministry confirmed that the explosion was caused by a 500-pound bomb dropped by the United States during the war. Fortunately, no aircraft were in proximity when the device detonated. Local reports indicated that the crater created by the blast measured approximately 7 meters in diameter and 1 meter deep.

Immediate Impact on Air Travel

The unexpected explosion forced the cancellation of more than 80 flights at Miyazaki Airport. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, announced that operations were expected to resume by Thursday morning.

Footage from an aviation school near the airport captured the explosion, showing pieces of asphalt being ejected into the air like a fountain, underscoring the blast’s force.

Ongoing Investigation

Japanese defense ministry officials have noted that unexploded ordnance from World War II remains a concern in the region. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the sudden detonation of the bomb, ensuring that no further danger is present.

Miyazaki Airport, originally constructed in 1943, has been the site of numerous historical events, but this incident highlights the lingering remnants of wartime activity.

ALSO READ: Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

Filed under

bomb Miyazaki Airport World War II

Also Read

IDF Chief Vows To Bring Back Hostages As Forces Stand Ready Across Borders

IDF Chief Vows To Bring Back Hostages As Forces Stand Ready Across Borders

Funding Surge Values OpenAI At $157 Billion Amid Strategic Shift

Funding Surge Values OpenAI At $157 Billion Amid Strategic Shift

Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

Aston Villa Triumphs As Duran Dazzles In Champions League Showdown

Aston Villa Triumphs As Duran Dazzles In Champions League Showdown

North Korean Defector Steals Bus In Desperate Bid To Return Home

North Korean Defector Steals Bus In Desperate Bid To Return Home

Entertainment

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox