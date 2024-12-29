California Mystery Winner Claims $1.2 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot has made headlines again, as an anonymous winner has claimed the staggering $1.2 billion prize from the latest drawing. The ticket was sold at a gas station in Cottonwood, California, marking an exciting win for the Golden State.

The winning ticket for the $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold on Friday, with the lucky numbers drawn as 3, 7, 37, 49, 55, and 6. Though the winner has yet to come forward, California Lottery officials have confirmed that the ticket was sold at a gas station in Cottonwood.

Details About the Winning Ticket

While we don’t yet know who the lucky winner is, one thing is certain—their life is about to change forever. Although the $1.2 billion prize will be reduced due to taxes, it still remains an extraordinary windfall. It’s also important to note that, under California law, the winner will not be able to claim the prize anonymously.

What’s Next for the Mega Millions Jackpot?

Mega Millions is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States, offering life-changing prizes throughout the year. This massive win is likely to fuel even more excitement for future jackpots, especially with more drawings scheduled in the coming year. As 2025 approaches, Californians and players across the country are eagerly awaiting the next round of draws.