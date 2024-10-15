Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Canada Accuses India Of Criminal Activity Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Tensions

The current situation highlights a complex web of accusations and diplomatic strife between Canada and India. With Canada alleging criminal activity and India vehemently denying these claims, the need for dialogue and resolution becomes increasingly pressing. (Read more below)

Canada Accuses India Of Criminal Activity Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Tensions

In a significant escalation of diplomatic tensions, Canada has leveled new allegations against the Indian government, claiming direct involvement in “serious criminal activity” on Canadian soil. These accusations come at a time when relations between the two nations are already strained, following the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan figure, in Canada last year.

Allegations Without Evidence

During a press conference late Monday night, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) asserted that their investigation into Nijjar’s murder and other related cases has uncovered links connecting Indian government agents to various “homicides and violent acts” within Canada. Notably, while the allegations have been made public, Ottawa has yet to present any substantive evidence to support these claims.

The RCMP suggested that Indian agents in Canada are allegedly collaborating with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been implicated in several violent crimes, including the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail.

Specific Targets and Coercion

The RCMP’s statement further claimed that agents of the Indian government have coerced individuals and businesses, both in Canada and abroad, into gathering information targeting members of the South Asian community, specifically pro-Khalistani elements. Brigitte Gauvin, Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP, noted that while the South Asian community at large is affected, these groups are particularly focused on pro-Khalistani individuals.

Historical Context and India’s Response

The allegations arrive amid longstanding accusations from New Delhi that Ottawa has been a safe haven for Khalistani terrorists, particularly those involved in the infamous Air India Flight 182 bombing that claimed 329 lives. Indian officials have frequently criticized Canada’s immigration policies, suggesting they allow individuals with links to organized crime to enter the country.

In response to Canada’s allegations, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a strong statement, asserting that Canada has failed to provide any evidence to back its claims. The statement accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of engaging in vote bank politics and neglecting the issue of separatist activities on Canadian soil.

Diplomatic Fallout

As tensions escalate, New Delhi has recalled its top envoy from Ottawa and expelled six Canadian diplomats in retaliation. This move indicates a deteriorating diplomatic relationship, with both nations entrenched in their respective positions.

The current situation highlights a complex web of accusations and diplomatic strife between Canada and India. With Canada alleging criminal activity and India vehemently denying these claims, the need for dialogue and resolution becomes increasingly pressing. The lack of evidence to substantiate allegations only complicates the matter further, leaving the future of Canada-India relations uncertain.

ALSO READ: North Korea Destroys Key Roads To South Korea In Military Detonations

Filed under

Canada Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar India pro-Khalistani Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)
Advertisement

Also Read

Where Is Lawrence Bishnoi And Why Can’t Mumbai Police Take The Dreaded Gangster In Custody?

Where Is Lawrence Bishnoi And Why Can’t Mumbai Police Take The Dreaded Gangster In Custody?

Indian EAM S. Jaishankar Arrives In Pakistan For SCO Summit

Indian EAM S. Jaishankar Arrives In Pakistan For SCO Summit

Is Zirkzee Too Slow For Premier League?

Is Zirkzee Too Slow For Premier League?

Tight Race Ahead: Trump Tops Harris In Crucial Early Voting States

Tight Race Ahead: Trump Tops Harris In Crucial Early Voting States

MemeFi: The Social Gaming Revolution That’s Changing The Game

MemeFi: The Social Gaming Revolution That’s Changing The Game

Entertainment

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+ Security?

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox