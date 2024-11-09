Canada Ends 10-Year Multiple-Entry Tourist Visas: What Does This Mean For Travelers?

Canada has made significant changes to its tourist visa policy, marking an end to the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas.

Canada has made significant changes to its tourist visa policy, marking an end to the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the update on Thursday, shifting to a system that gives immigration officers more flexibility to assess visa applications on an individual basis. This means tourists may now face higher application costs and shorter-term visas, a move designed to manage immigration levels and address domestic challenges like housing shortages and rising living costs.

What Was the Previous Policy?

Under the previous system, Canadian tourist visas were typically issued in two categories: multiple-entry and single-entry. However, all applicants were automatically considered for a multiple-entry visa, even if they hadn’t requested one. These visas allowed visitors to enter and exit Canada multiple times during the validity period, which could extend up to 10 years or until one month before the passport expired—whichever came first.

Single-entry visas were only granted in special circumstances, such as official visits or one-time events. Once the visa holder left Canada, they would need to reapply if they wished to return.

What Has Changed?

The recent changes to Canada’s visa policy eliminate the automatic issuance of long-term multiple-entry visas. Immigration officers now have the discretion to assess each application based on the individual’s travel needs. This means applicants will no longer be automatically granted a 10-year visa; instead, they could receive a visa for a shorter duration depending on their specific circumstances.

“Guidance has been updated to indicate that multiple-entry visas issued to maximum validity are no longer considered to be the standard document. Officers may exercise their judgment in deciding whether to issue a single or multiple-entry visa and in determining the validity period,” the IRCC said in a statement.

Visa Costs: Same Fee, New Terms

The application fee for a Canadian visitor visa remains the same: CAD 100 per person. This fee applies whether the applicant is seeking a single-entry or multiple-entry visa. However, with the new policy changes, visitors may need to apply more frequently for shorter-term visas, which could result in additional costs over time.

Wider Immigration Measures to Address Housing and Cost of Living

The visa policy changes are part of a broader strategy by the Canadian government to address housing shortages and the rising cost of living, while also managing immigration levels. These recent adjustments also reflect the government’s ongoing efforts to balance the needs of economic growth with the capacity of local infrastructure.

In addition to the visa updates, Canada has introduced several new immigration measures, including:

Lowering Permanent Resident Targets: Canada’s immigration levels plan has been revised, reducing the target for new permanent residents from 500,000 in 2024 to 395,000 in 2025. The target will gradually decrease over the following years, to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.

Cap on International Students: To control the growing number of international students, Canada has introduced a cap on student permits. This is expected to reduce international student numbers by about 300,000 over the next three years.

Restrictions on Temporary Foreign Workers: The government has imposed restrictions on the hiring of temporary foreign workers, particularly in low-wage sectors. This policy aims to reduce the proportion of low-wage foreign workers by 10% to 20%.

Reinstating Visa Requirements for Mexican Nationals: In response to rising asylum claims and unauthorized border crossings, Canada has reinstated visa requirements for Mexican citizens as of February 29, 2024.

A Major Shift in Canada’s Immigration Strategy

The policy changes reflect Canada’s shifting priorities in the face of growing domestic challenges. While the new system aims to streamline visa issuance and better control immigration flows, it may also create additional hurdles for frequent travelers. As Canada adapts its policies to manage housing pressures, labor shortages, and cost-of-living concerns, these new measures will continue to reshape the country’s approach to immigration in the coming years.

