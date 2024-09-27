Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Canadian MP Chandra Arya Issues Strong Statement On Kanishka Air India Bombing

39 years after the bombing of Kanishka Air India 182 bombing, Canadian MP of Indian origin Chandra Arya has of liberal party Chandra Arya has recently issued a strong statement into the dastardly event on Thursday.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya Issues Strong Statement On Kanishka Air India Bombing

39 years after the bombing of Kanishka Air India 182 bombing, Canadian MP of Indian origin Chandra Arya has of liberal party Chandra Arya has recently issued a strong statement into the dastardly event on Thursday.

Watch The Video 

Speaking at Canada’s house of commons, Arya recently called out the presence of Khalistani elements in Canadian soil and condemned the blowing-up of Air India Flight 182, due to bomb planted by Khalistan extremists. ” Even today, the ideology responsible for this terrorist attack is still alive among few people in Canada.”

Also Read: ‘Canada Is Our Land’: MP Chandra Arya Defends Hindu-Canadians In Response To Separatist Leader’s Demands

New Enquiry Into Theories Promoted By Khalistani Elements

Later in his speech, Arya also addressed the petition on the parliamentary portal that calls for a new inquiry into conspiracy theories promoted by Khalistani terrorists.

Speaking at Canadian parliament, he said ”Now there is a petition on parliament portal asking for a new enquiry promoting conspiracy theories promoted by Khalistan extremists. Mr. Bal Gupta, whose wife Rama was killed in this attack told the Globe and Mail “It’s deeply frustrating. It opens up old wounds all over again. It’s all garbage. It’s an attempt to gain publicity and support for terrorist activities.”

Earlier, this prominent Canadian MP emphasised, that Canadian society is being “polluted” by Khalistani extremists who are “abusing” the freedoms guaranteed under the Charter of Rights.

“Our land is being polluted by Khalistani extremists abusing our freedoms guaranteed by our Canadian Charter of Rights.” said Chandra Arya.

This statement came amidst heightened tensions in India-Canada relations following the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.

Must Read: Canadian MP Chandra Arya Meets India’s EAM S Jaishankar At New Delhi

Additionally, these statements was also made amidst by threats issued by prominent Khalistani voice Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Meanwhile, India has consistently asserted, that Canada’s tolerance of pro-Khalistan elements operating freely on its soil is a primary issue between two countries and hence, has repeatedly expressed its “deep concerns” to Canada, asking Ottawa to take decisive action against these groups.

Filed under

Canada Chandra Arya Kanishka Air Bombing khalistan NewsX

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox