Canadian MP Chandra Arya Issues Strong Statement On Kanishka Air India Bombing

39 years after the bombing of Kanishka Air India 182 bombing, Canadian MP of Indian origin Chandra Arya has of liberal party Chandra Arya has recently issued a strong statement into the dastardly event on Thursday.

My statement in parliament today:

39 years back Air India Flight 182 was blown-up mid-air from a bomb planted by Canadian Khalistan extremists.

It killed 329 people and is the largest mass killing in Canadian history.

Even today, the ideology responsible for this terrorist attack… pic.twitter.com/JdpqzsCUWR — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) September 26, 2024

Speaking at Canada’s house of commons, Arya recently called out the presence of Khalistani elements in Canadian soil and condemned the blowing-up of Air India Flight 182, due to bomb planted by Khalistan extremists. ” Even today, the ideology responsible for this terrorist attack is still alive among few people in Canada.”

New Enquiry Into Theories Promoted By Khalistani Elements

Later in his speech, Arya also addressed the petition on the parliamentary portal that calls for a new inquiry into conspiracy theories promoted by Khalistani terrorists.

Speaking at Canadian parliament, he said ”Now there is a petition on parliament portal asking for a new enquiry promoting conspiracy theories promoted by Khalistan extremists. Mr. Bal Gupta, whose wife Rama was killed in this attack told the Globe and Mail “It’s deeply frustrating. It opens up old wounds all over again. It’s all garbage. It’s an attempt to gain publicity and support for terrorist activities.”

Earlier, this prominent Canadian MP emphasised, that Canadian society is being “polluted” by Khalistani extremists who are “abusing” the freedoms guaranteed under the Charter of Rights.

“Our land is being polluted by Khalistani extremists abusing our freedoms guaranteed by our Canadian Charter of Rights.” said Chandra Arya.

This statement came amidst heightened tensions in India-Canada relations following the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.

Additionally, these statements was also made amidst by threats issued by prominent Khalistani voice Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

In response to my condemnation of the vandalism of the Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton and other acts of hate and violence by Khalistan supporters in Canada, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice has released a video demanding me and my Hindu-Canadian… pic.twitter.com/vMhnN45rc1 — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) July 24, 2024

Meanwhile, India has consistently asserted, that Canada’s tolerance of pro-Khalistan elements operating freely on its soil is a primary issue between two countries and hence, has repeatedly expressed its “deep concerns” to Canada, asking Ottawa to take decisive action against these groups.