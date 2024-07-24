'Canada Is Our Land': MP Chandra Arya Defends Hindu-Canadians In Response To Separatist Leader's Demands

In a staunch response to separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s video demanding that he and his Hindu-Canadian friends return to India, Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya said that Canada is their land and that they have enriched the multicultural fabric of the country. He emphasized that Hindus have come to Canada from all parts of the world and have significantly contributed to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Sharing a post on X, the Canadian MP wrote, “In response to my condemnation of the vandalism of the Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton and other acts of hate and violence by Khalistan supporters in Canada, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice has released a video demanding me and my Hindu-Canadian friends to go back to India.”

Arya further noted that Hindu-Canadians, with their long history of Hindu culture and heritage, have enriched the multicultural fabric of Canada. He did not shy away from holding the Khalistani extremists accountable for “polluting” Canada.

“We Hindus have come to our wonderful country, Canada, from all parts of the world. From every country in South Asia, many countries in Africa and the Caribbean, and many other parts of the world, we have come here and Canada is our land,” the Canadian MP wrote.

“We have made and continue to make an immense positive and productive contribution to the socio-economic development of Canada. With our long history of Hindu culture and heritage, we have enriched the multicultural fabric of Canada. Our land is being polluted by Khalistani extremists abusing our freedoms guaranteed by our Canadian Charter of Rights,” he further added.

In a troubling recurrence of targeted attacks on Hindu places of worship, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton fell victim to vandalism again this week. Member of Parliament for Nepean, Chandra Arya, voiced deep concern over the escalating incidents of hate-fueled violence directed at Hindu-Canadian communities.

