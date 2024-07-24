Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory on Traffic Diversions Due to Heavy Rain

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in response to severe waterlogging caused by recent heavy rainfall. The advisory, released on Wednesday, highlights significant traffic disruptions on Mahatma Gandhi Marg due to waterlogging at the Nigam Bodh Ghat. Authorities have implemented diversions, with traffic rerouted via Chandgi Ram Akhara.

Key Points:

Severe Waterlogging: Recent rain has led to substantial waterlogging across Delhi-NCR, affecting major locations such as the Zakhira underpass, NH-24 highway, Moti Bagh, Tughlaq Road, Akshardham flyover, and RK Puram.

Recent rain has led to substantial waterlogging across Delhi-NCR, affecting major locations such as the Zakhira underpass, NH-24 highway, Moti Bagh, Tughlaq Road, Akshardham flyover, and RK Puram. Rainfall Statistics: Delhi recorded 108 mm of rainfall by 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. This follows a period of heavy rain on Monday that caused significant weather disruptions across the capital. In June, Delhi experienced its highest rainfall in 88 years, with 235.5 mm recorded in just 24 hours, marking the highest June rainfall since 1936.

Delhi recorded 108 mm of rainfall by 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. This follows a period of heavy rain on Monday that caused significant weather disruptions across the capital. In June, Delhi experienced its highest rainfall in 88 years, with 235.5 mm recorded in just 24 hours, marking the highest June rainfall since 1936. Rising Water Levels: The rising water levels in the Yamuna River have prompted alerts for residents of Noida villages along the riverbanks. These areas had faced severe flooding during the last monsoon season, impacting residents in both Delhi and Noida.

The rising water levels in the Yamuna River have prompted alerts for residents of Noida villages along the riverbanks. These areas had faced severe flooding during the last monsoon season, impacting residents in both Delhi and Noida. Himachal Pradesh Alert: On July 21, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region. The weather department also forecasts light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across various districts in Himachal Pradesh.

On July 21, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region. The weather department also forecasts light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across various districts in Himachal Pradesh. Infrastructure Impact: Heavy rainfall earlier this month led to disruptions in Himachal Pradesh, affecting 70 roads, 51 water supply schemes, and 84 electricity supply schemes.

Residents are advised to stay informed of traffic updates and weather alerts to navigate the affected areas safely.